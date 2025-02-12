Influencer Apoorva Mukhija records her statement at Khar police station

Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Makhija are under fire for their controversial remarks on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent. Facing legal action, the duo has been hit with multiple complaints, as many found their comments vulgar and offensive.

Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission have registered a complaint against Apoorva for such derogatory remarks.

To record her statement in this matter, Apoorva reached the Khar police station on Wednesday afternoon. A video has been shared by ANI on his X (Twitter) handle with a caption that reads, "Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija today appeared before police in Khar police station, in the case related to the show India's Got Latent. A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent for allegedly using abusive and vulgar language on the show."

In the show, a contestant joked about the vagina. To counter the contestant's remark, Apoorva said, "Kabhi vagina dekhi hain maa se nikalne ke baad, la***e? (Have you ever seen a vagina?)." After hearing the comment, Samay Raina claps and Ranveer Allahbadia finds that question funny as he rolls in laughter.

In the same episode, Mukhija could be seen talking about the man she needs in her life in a language which many people found offensive and derogatory.

While interacting with Apoorva, Samay asked how she was doing. In response to this, the social media influence said, "Badhiya hu ekdam, taiyyar hu tumhare se marwane ke liye (I'm good and I'm ready to get roasted by you)." To this, Samay responded, "No, no I have better taste."

How did social media react?

The clips of the episode have gone viral on the internet and the social media influencer faced heavy criticism from all sides for her comment and many people condemned the remarks.

Netizens are not happy with her comments and are demanding strict action against the social media influencer. One user said, "Strict action should be taken against such people, people consider them as their icons, but the dirtiest people of the society are these people."

"Seems like the show's getting more drama than we bargained for! Hope everyone can learn from this and keep pushing for positive content. It's important for public figures to uphold standards of respect and professionalism," a second user said.

The show faced heavy backlash when Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant on India's Got Latent an inappropriate and offensive question. Soon after the controversy, the video was deleted from YouTube.