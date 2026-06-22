Cocktail 2 box office collection day 3: Film races towards 100 cr worldwide

Cocktail 2 box office: Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its strong run at the box office over its opening weekend. The movie was released in theatres on June 19.

With a collection of ₹76.25 crore in just 3 days, Cocktail 2 is quickly approaching the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. By the end of the weekend, the film's overall gross collection in India stood at ₹57 crore.

Inside the Cocktail 2 box office update

· Day 1- ₹16.20 crore (Day Gross) and ₹13.50 crore (Nett)

· Day 2- ₹19.50 crore (Day Gross) and ₹16.25 crore (Nett) · Day 3- ₹21.20 crore (Day Gross) and ₹17.50 crore (Nett). Total box office collection so far: India gross: ₹57 crore India nett: ₹47.50 crore Overseas: ₹19.25 crore ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Films and shows across various genres to watch Worldwide gross: ₹76.25 crore. More about the Cocktail 2 box office report By the end of Day 3, the movie had earned ₹76.25 crore worldwide, including ₹57 crore in India and ₹19.25 crore elsewhere, according to Sacnilk. The movie’s India net collection from 31,542 shows was ₹47.50 crore.