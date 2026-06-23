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Cocktail 2 box office report Day 4: Film stays strong despite Monday dip

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has shown no signs of slowing down at the box office. The film is nearing the ₹100 crore mark worldwide

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Cocktail 2 box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, continued its strong run at the box office despite witnessing the expected weekday slowdown. The romantic comedy earned an estimated ₹6.35 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its four-day domestic net collection to ₹53.85 crore.
 
The film registered its lowest single-day collection so far on Monday, falling 64.2 per cent from Sunday's ₹17.75 crore haul. However, the drop is largely in line with the trend seen by major releases after a strong opening weekend.
 
Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 released in theatres on June 19 and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail.
 

Cocktail 2 box office collection day-wise

·        Day 1- ₹13.50 crore
 
·        Day 2- ₹16.25 crore

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·        Day 3- ₹17.75 crore
 
·        Day 4- ₹6.00 crore – ₹6.35 crore
 
Total4- ₹53.50 crore – ₹53.85 crore.

More about the Cocktail 2 box office collection report

On Monday, the movie made ₹6.35 crore net from 9,785 shows in India. As a result, its gross domestic collection is ₹64.56 crore, and its total net collection in India is ₹53.85 crore.
 
The movie made ₹1.50 crore in the global market on Monday, bringing the overall worldwide collection to ₹20.75 crore and the global collection to ₹85.31 crore.
 
In the Indian market, the movie made ₹16.25 crore on Saturday and ₹17.75 crore on Sunday after starting with ₹13.5 crore on its first day (net).

Cocktail 2 

The protagonists of the story are Delhi-based college sweethearts Kunal, a chef, and Diya, a corporate executive. But as Delhi's wedding season approaches, they decide to take a long vacation to Italy to avoid the constant bullying from friends and relatives about their plans to get married.  They meet Diya's university mate Ally while they are in Italy. What starts as a contrived loyalty test soon gets out of hand. The trio's relationship then takes an unexpected turn.
 

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Topics : Bollywood box office Indian film industry film industry Bollywood

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 2:02 PM IST

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