Spider-Man: Brand New Day to release in India ahead of US, check date

Marvel fans are finally getting ready for the next phase of Peter Parker's quest, five years after Spider-Man: No Way Home left him all alone in a world that has forgotten about him.

The countdown has now started for Indian fans. Anticipation for Spider-Man's upcoming adventure is only growing, since ticket sales will shortly open.

Bruce Banner has been in charge of his alter identity since the events of Avengers: Endgame, but this will eventually change in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Gray Hulk will make his debut appearance in the MCU since the leaked trailer suggests that someone with mind control abilities will be able to bring out the worst in Bruce once more.