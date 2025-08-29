Coolie Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajnikanth starrer slows with 64% drop

Coolie on Box Office: Coolie and War 2 failed to surpass the Rs 300 crore milestone achieved by Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara after 15 days at the box office. The superstar-led films failed to make an impression on both the audience and the box office.

On August 14, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie were both released in theaters. The Rajinikanth-starrer kept up its momentum in spite of competition, reaching the ₹500 crore global milestone in just two weeks. In 15 days, the movie made an estimated ₹270.52 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.

Coolie box office collection: Day-wise Coolie Week 1 Box Office Collection • Day 1 (Thursday, Aug 14): ₹65 crore • Day 2 (Friday, Aug 15): ₹54.75 crore • Day 3 (Saturday, Aug 16): ₹39.5 crore • Day 4 (Sunday, Aug 17): ₹35.25 crore • Day 5 (Monday, Aug 18): ₹12 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday, Aug 19): ₹9.5 crore • Day 7 (Wednesday, Aug 20): ₹7.5 crore Week 1 total: ₹229.65 crore. Coolie Week 2 Box Office Collection • Day 8 (Thursday, Aug 21): ₹6.15 crore

• Day 9 (Friday, Aug 22): ₹5.85 crore • Day 10 (Saturday, Aug 23): ₹10.5 crore • Day 11 (Sunday, Aug 24): ₹11.35 crore • Day 12 (Monday, Aug 25): ₹3.25 crore • Day 13 (Tuesday, Aug 26): ₹3.25 crore (approx.) • Day 14 (Wednesday, Aug 27): ₹4.85 crore Week 2 total: ₹44.2 crore (calculated total). ALSO READ: Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged on actor's birthday, pictures go viral Coolie Box Office Collection 'Occupancy' 1. Tamil- Coolie had a total occupancy of 12.69% in the Tamil language on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

• Morning shows: 11.96% • Afternoon shows: 13.38% • Evening shows: 12.52% • Night shows: 12.88% 2. Hindi- Coolie had a total occupancy of 7.90% on Thursday, August 28, 2025. • Morning shows: 5.02% • Afternoon shows: 7.66% • Evening shows: 8.89% ALSO READ: Ganesh Visarjan 2025: From Salman to Govinda, celebs bid farewell to Bappa • Night shows: 10.04%. About Coolie Cast and Plot In the action drama Coolie, Deva (Rajinikanth), a former leader of the Coolie Union, manages student housing subsidies. When his close friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj) passes away inexplicably, leaving his three daughters including Preethi (Shruti Haasan) orphans, he is compelled to confront his troubled history.