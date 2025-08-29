Home / Entertainment / Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged on actor's birthday, pictures go viral

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika get engaged on actor's birthday, pictures go viral

Aug 29 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
On his birthday, actor Vishal said that he and actor Dhansika were engaged in a private ceremony. The actor posted photos from the intimate ceremony, which was attended solely by family members. A few months ago, he had declared his relationship with actress Sai Dhansika. 
 
Vishal tweeted, saying: “Thank u all, u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @SaiDhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed.” The actor also added, “Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always. #engagementday #aug29th #vishalsai #wedding on cards" 

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika's relationship

Sai Dhanshika and Vishal have a close relationship, and the actress has expressed how much she cherishes it. Speaking earlier this year at the Yogi Da press conference, Dhanshika stated, “I’ve known Vishal for about 15 years, and he has always shown me respect whenever we met. During a difficult time in my life, he personally came to my home and spoke up for me. No other hero has ever done that. His gesture was truly kind and heartwarming.”
 
Vishal acknowledged the influence Sai Dhanshika had on his life as well. He has expressed his gratitude for having Dhanshika as his partner. At the same occasion, he stated, “She is a wonderful person. They say God saves the best for the last, and I believe he saved Dhanshika for me. We are going to lead a positive and lovely life." 
 
A close-up of the pair placing rings on each other's fingers was captured in the second picture. Vishal and Dhanshika were seen posing with their relatives in the final picture. This unique occasion happened on Vishal's 48th birthday. Many fans congratulated the newlyweds on social media. 

About Vishal and Dhanshika's career

Vishal is a film producer and actor from India. Chellamae (2004), a romantic thriller, featured him in his debut leading role. Additionally, he appeared in films like Malaikottai, Sandakozhi, Thimiru, and Thaamirabharani. Since then, he has produced films including Poojai (2014), Naan Sigappu Manithan (2014), and Pandiya Naadu (2013). 
 
He received the Kalaimamani award in 2006 in recognition of his services to Tamil cinema. Dhanshika is involved in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. Thirudi (2006), a Tamil film, was her first acting role. She subsequently starred in Kabali (2016), Paradesi (2013), Aravaan (2012), and Peranmai (2009).
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

