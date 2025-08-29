Ganesh Visarjan 2025: From Salman to Govinda, celebs bid farewell to Bappa

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are in full swing across the country, with Bollywood and television celebrities joining millions of devotees in welcoming and now bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. The festival, which commenced on August 27, marks the arrival of the elephant-headed deity—revered as the god of wisdom and prosperity—into homes and pandals for periods ranging from one-and-a-half days to eleven days.

This year too, the celebrations in Mumbai have been nothing short of spectacular. From the grand pandals of Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli Cha Raja to star-studded private gatherings, the festive fervour is evident everywhere. On Day 2, several celebrities immersed their Ganpati idols in emotional Visarjan rituals, blending devotion with grandeur.

Celebrities performing 2025 ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ today

Salman Khan: The actor participated in his family's Ganesh Visarjan, also appearing at the Ganpati festivities of politician Rahool Kanal.

Govinda: Govinda, along with his wife Sunita and son Yashvardan Ahuja, was photographed during the Visarjan ceremony.

Ambani family: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen participating in the Ganesh Visarjan for their family's idol.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary: The couple also bid farewell to their Ganpati idol.

Gurmeet Choudhary: The actor was joined by his family for the Visarjan festivities.

Celebs celebrating Ganesh Visarjan 2025