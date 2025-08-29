Nagarjuna Birthday Today: The Tollywood star turned 66 today, August 29. He captured the hearts of millions of fans, who are expressing their affection for the actor on this special day. One of the well-known personalities in the Telugu film industry, or Tollywood, Nagarjuna Akkineni has been effectively entertaining audiences for almost 4 decades.

In addition to acting in more than 100 films and receiving multiple awards, Nagarjuna has a career that encompasses philanthropy, producing, entrepreneurship, and television presenting.

With his performances, the Telugu actor, who is renowned for his flawless acting abilities and captivating personality, has continued to win hearts. Here are some lesser-known facts about this iconic star that may surprise you on his birthday.

Happy birthday Nagarjuna: Top 5 movies to watch

Oopiri (2016): After Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, Oopiri (2016), also referred to as Thozha in Tamil, was the second-highest grossing film on Nagarjuna's list. This relates a touching tale of a millionaire's bond with his caretaker.

Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016): In that same year, Nagarjuna's fantasy action-comedy film was yet another box office hit. The actor in this case had two roles in the film.

Annamayya (1997): One of the best films on the actor's list is Annamayya (1997), a biographical picture about the life of the same-named saint-poet from the 15th century.

Geethanjali (1989): The romance drama Geethanjali (1989), which was directed by Mani Ratnam, is highly regarded for its moving plot. As a young man dealing with a terminal illness, it presents Nagarjuna and sets up an emotional rollercoaster.

Shiva (1989): Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this 1989 film is among the highly regarded films on Nagarjuna's list. Because of the actor's powerful performance and the realistic depiction of violence, the film is also regarded as a watershed in Telugu cinema. ALSO READ: War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik & Jr NTR film crosses 350 cr Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this 1989 film is among the highly regarded films on Nagarjuna's list. Because of the actor's powerful performance and the realistic depiction of violence, the film is also regarded as a watershed in Telugu cinema.

Nagarjuna turns 66 today: Upcoming Projects

Throughout his three-decade career, the actor has appeared in a number of Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil films. His most recent appearance was in the 2025 film Coolie, co-starring with Rajinikanth.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 shocker: Farhana Bhatt evicted from house, but with a twist The milestone movie in the birthday boy's career, produced by Annapurna Studios and directed by Tamil filmmaker Ra Karthik, is an action entertainer. The film is going to be a remake of the 2003 Tamil film Ayothi, if rumors are to be believed.

Nagarjuna’s Net Worth

The Kuberaa actor is one of the wealthiest actors in Tollywood, thanks to his multiple sources of income, contributing to his staggering net worth. According to Moneycontrol, he has a net worth of USD 410 million, or around Rs 3,572 crore, making him the most successful actor.

According to Indiatimes, the actor commands a whopping sum of approximately Rs 20 crore for each film, Rs 5 crore for each TV show episode, and more than Rs 2 crore for brand endorsements. His monthly income, when added up, is Rs 4 crore, making him one of the nation's highest taxpayers.

In addition to his roles in a number of successful motion pictures, Nagarjuna has amassed a lavish wealth from his numerous interests in companies such as production, real estate, and sports teams. The veteran star owns N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate and construction company, as well as Annapurna Studios, one of Tollywood's largest production houses and studios.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar, his properties are worth approximately Rs 900 crore in total. In addition, Nagarjuna owns a private jet, several opulent homes in Hyderabad, three sports teams, and other pricey cars in the garage of his house.