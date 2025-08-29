Friday, August 29, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ganesh Visarjan 2025: From Salman to Govinda, celebs bid farewell to Bappa

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: From Salman to Govinda, celebs bid farewell to Bappa

The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival began on August 27, 2025, and Bollywood along with TV stars have already started bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha with grand Visarjan ceremonies

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are in full swing across the country, with Bollywood and television celebrities joining millions of devotees in welcoming and now bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha. The festival, which commenced on August 27, marks the arrival of the elephant-headed deity—revered as the god of wisdom and prosperity—into homes and pandals for periods ranging from one-and-a-half days to eleven days.
 
This year too, the celebrations in Mumbai have been nothing short of spectacular. From the grand pandals of Lalbaugcha Raja and Ganesh Galli Cha Raja to star-studded private gatherings, the festive fervour is evident everywhere. On Day 2, several celebrities immersed their Ganpati idols in emotional Visarjan rituals, blending devotion with grandeur.  ALSO READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Unique Ganpati celebrations across the country
 

Celebrities performing 2025 ‘Ganpati Visarjan’ today

Salman Khan: The actor participated in his family's Ganesh Visarjan, also appearing at the Ganpati festivities of politician Rahool Kanal.
 
Govinda: Govinda, along with his wife Sunita and son Yashvardan Ahuja, was photographed during the Visarjan ceremony.
 
Ambani family: Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant were seen participating in the Ganesh Visarjan for their family's idol.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary: The couple also bid farewell to their Ganpati idol.
 
Gurmeet Choudhary: The actor was joined by his family for the Visarjan festivities.

Celebs celebrating Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Both celebrities and commoners have begun bringing Lord Ganesha idols to their houses since Ganesh Chaturthi is only a few hours away. To start the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, Shiv Thakare, and others have already brought Ganpati idols to their homes.
 
Many B-town celebrities celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi at home with much delight and happiness, just like TV celebrities do. Ganpati Bappa is worshipped at the Ambanis' home by Nana Patekar, Jeetendra, Arpita Khan Sharma, and others. Due to a death in her family, Shilpa Shetty, who regularly invites Ganpati Bappa home, would not be enjoying the celebration this year.
 
Regarding it, she has also released a statement. In addition, a lot of Bollywood and television celebrities go to Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Cha Raja, and other important Ganpati pandals in Mumbai to ask Lord Ganesha for blessings. 
 

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

