War 2 box office collection day 14: Hrithik & Jr NTR film crosses 350 cr

War 2 box office collection: War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is almost at the ₹400 crore mark at the global box office. It is set in the YRF spy universe and was directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Although it was the RRR star's official Bollywood debut, the movie did not do well at the box office.

Despite its current demise, War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, continues to achieve a number of box office achievements. Due in major part to a robust opening, it made ₹350 crore at the global box office on Wednesday.

War 2 OTT release: When and where to watch online?

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why the festival celebrated for 10 days? Know more On August 14, 2025, the film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, was released in theatres. The YRF Spy Universe includes the movie. According to post-theatrical release schedules, the movie is anticipated to be made available for streaming on Netflix sometime between late September and early October 2025.

War 2 box office collection day-wise List After 13 days, War 2 had amassed an estimated ₹227.25 crore in India as of August 27, 2025. The movie had a great debut, but in the second week, its box office receipts drastically decreased. Using information gathered from multiple trade sources, the following provides a daily summary of the movie's box office collection: war 2 Box office Collection Week 1 Day 1 (Thursday): ₹52.50 crore Day 2 (Friday): ₹58.85 crore Day 3 (Saturday): ₹34.25 crore Day 4 (Sunday): ₹33.65 crore Day 5 (Monday): ₹9.25 crore Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹9.75 crore

Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹5.85 crore Day 8 (Thursday): ₹5.00 crore First Week Total: ₹204.25 crore (approx). war 2 Box office Collection Week 2 Day 9 (2nd Friday): ₹4.05 crore Day 10 (2nd Saturday): ₹7.60 crore Day 11 (2nd Sunday): ₹8.25 crore Day 12 (2nd Monday): ₹3.15 crore Day 13 (2nd Tuesday): ₹2.75 crore Total Collection (13 Days): ₹227.25 crore (approx.). War 2 box office ‘occupancy’ On its 13th day, War 2 saw over 14.76% of theatres in India occupied on Tuesday. The occupancy rate for the movie was 7.73% in the morning, 13.09% in the afternoon, 13.93% in the evening, and 24.27% at night. With 692 shows and 17.50% occupancy, Delhi NCR had the most screenings of any city. Mumbai came in second with 397 performances and 14% occupancy.

ALSO READ: Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's actioner film? However, on its 13th day, the Telugu version of War 2 had an overall theatre occupancy rate of 14.44%. In morning, midday, and evening screenings, the movie received 13.00%, 13.84%, 13.97%, and 16.95% of the total. Most screenings of the movie were in Hyderabad, one of the major cities. The city recorded a 19.25% occupancy rate with 147 shows. About War 2 Movie The 2019 movie's sequel, War 2, was made by Yash Raj Films. The movie reportedly cost between ₹300 and 400 crore to make. In addition to Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in the prominent roles, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor play important roles in the movies.