War 2 day 5 collections: Hrithik-NTR film crosses ₹174 crore in India

14 August saw the premiere of War 2, one of the most ambitious films in the YRF Spy Universe, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The movie has managed to perform well at the box office and is currently ranked among the top five highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.

Also Read: First look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' out Releasing a day before Independence Day, War 2 locked horns at the box office with Rajinikanth’s Coolie in what is being hailed as one of the year’s biggest cinematic showdowns. The extended three-day weekend gave both films ample room to draw crowds.

While War 2 trailed slightly on its opening day, earning ₹51.5 crore against Coolie’s ₹65 crore, it bounced back strongly on Independence Day with higher collections. The momentum carried into the weekend, with the Hrithik Roshan–Jr. NTR starrer consistently raking in over ₹30 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. War 2 box office collection Day 5 Sacnilk claims that in four days, War 2 brought in ₹174.75 crore net (₹208.25 crore gross) in India. The movie made ₹32.15 crore on Sunday, which was 3.31% less than its ₹33.25 crore on Saturday. Also Read: Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller? The movie's worldwide gross has reached ₹60 crore. In just four days, this brings the total amount collected globally to ₹268.25 crore. However, the movie is trailing behind Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

On Monday (Day 5), the movie has collected ₹4.38 Cr so far. However, the final figures for the day will be updated later by Sacnilk. The figures show that there is a drastic fall in collections after the weekend. The movie is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. With a staggering ₹800 crore globally, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, tops the list. With ₹547 crore, Saiyaara is in second place, Coolie is in third place with ₹385 crore, and Housefull 5 is in fourth. About War 2 War 2 is the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR have worked together. Kiara Advani plays a significant part in the movie as well. The movie is the follow-up to the popular 2019 film of the same name, War. The action thriller, which is created by the studio, is a component of YRF's spy thriller world. The movie had mediocre reviews when it first came out, which may have affected its box office performance.