War 2 day 5 collections: Hrithik-NTR film crosses ₹174 crore in India

14 August saw the premiere of War 2, one of the most ambitious films in the YRF Spy Universe, which stars Hrithik Roshan
and Jr. NTR. The movie has managed to perform well at the box office and is currently ranked among the top five highest-grossing Indian films of 2025.
While War 2 trailed slightly on its opening day, earning ₹51.5 crore against Coolie’s ₹65 crore, it bounced back strongly on Independence Day with higher collections. The momentum carried into the weekend, with the Hrithik Roshan–Jr. NTR starrer consistently raking in over ₹30 crore on both Saturday and Sunday.
War 2 box office collection Day 5
Sacnilk claims that in four days, War 2 brought in ₹174.75 crore net (₹208.25 crore gross) in India. The movie made ₹32.15 crore on Sunday, which was 3.31% less than its ₹33.25 crore on Saturday.
On Monday (Day 5), the movie has collected ₹4.38 Cr so far. However, the final figures for the day will be updated later by Sacnilk. The figures show that there is a drastic fall in collections after the weekend.
The movie is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. With a staggering ₹800 crore globally, Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, and Rashmika Mandanna, tops the list. With ₹547 crore, Saiyaara is in second place, Coolie is in third place with ₹385 crore, and Housefull 5 is in fourth.
About War 2
War 2 is the first time that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR have worked together. Kiara Advani plays a significant part in the movie as well. The movie is the follow-up to the popular 2019 film of the same name, War. The action thriller, which is created by the studio, is a component of YRF's spy thriller world. The movie had mediocre reviews when it first came out, which may have affected its box office performance.
Following Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3, this film, which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, is the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. Ashutosh Rana and Kiara Advani play important roles in the movie, in addition to Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Critics gave the movie lukewarm to negative reviews when it first came out, with many pointing out its dull storyline and poor visual effects.
OG War and Pathaan’s assistant director Rajvir Shahir also criticised the movie and stated on Instagram, “This one was just a heartbreaking experience for me. I was rooting for this film, and all it did was upset me to no degree! A mid-first half is followed by a deplorable and overlong second. Neither did it have enough highs nor was it successful in resonating with me emotionally! The most anticipated day turned out to be a ‘colossal’ disappointment. Weakest film of the universe (YRF Spy Universe)!”