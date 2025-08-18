First look of Aryan Khan's directorial debut 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' out

On Sunday, the first look of Aryan Khan's upcoming debut series, Ba***ds of Bollywood, was made public. For obvious reasons, the Netflix series that was included in the OTT platform’s 2025 schedule has been one of the year's most anticipated shows. Fans are also anticipating the first glimpse after Shah Rukh Khan teased the first look of Ba***ds of Bollywood on Saturday.

Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Out : The cast of Ba***ds of Bollywood, including Sahher Bambba, the show's main heroine, is also receiving more attention now that the first look trailer has been released. Although Ba***ds of Bollywood's release date is still pending, a preview will be available on August 20, 2025.

About the 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' teaser Aryan's narration introduces a romantic tone in the opening scene before ending with a stinging rejoinder, starting the well-known Hindi movie nostalgia. However, what starts as a gentle tribute soon changes into something louder and sharper. A stylised yet chaotic, provocative yet grounded universe is hinted at in the series. Aryan teases his first series by taking centre stage for the first time. The makers described the series as, “Set against a filmy backdrop, the first glimpse signals a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour.”

ALSO READ: Coolie OTT release: When and where to watch Rajinikanth's action thriller? In the video, he stated, “Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar… aur thoda sa vaar (You have loved Bollywood for years and attacked it as well. I will do the same).” Who is Sahher Bambba? Only the faces of two actors are shown in the first peek teaser. One is Sahher Bambba, and the other is Lakshya, who makes a fantastic debut with Kill. For those who are unaware, Sahher Bambba has already acted in the 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas with Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol.