Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend

Top OTT releases: From espionage to sci-fi, what to stream this weekend

OTT Releas: This Independence Day weekend, several new films and web series will be accessible on OTT platforms such as Z5, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max, SonyLIV, SunNXT, and JioHotstar

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OTT Release This Week(11th to 17 aug): The holiday weekend and the 79th Independence Day are quickly approaching. This week will see the release of thrilling movies and shows from a variety of genres on OTT streaming services. The movie lovers who enjoy binge-watching have a lot to look forward to. We have put together a list of films and TV shows that you may watch on your devices in this post.
 
This Friday, August 15, 2025, a variety of films are being released, ranging from the English-language Night Always Comes to the Tamil-language thriller Good Day and JSK – Janaki V vs State of Kerala. Continue reading to find out what you can binge-watch this weekend. 
 

OTT releases this week: Top OTT to watch this long weekend

Court Kacheri

 
Cour Kacheri OTT release date: August 12
OTT platform: SonyLIV

Also Read

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release

Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release: Where to watch Pratik Gandhi's film?

WhatsApp

COAI seeks SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram to curb cyber fraud

streaming services, cable operators, OTT users

Direct-to-OTT film releases lose sheen post-Covid; platforms shift strategypremium

OTT releases this week

Top OTT releases of the week: Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par & many more

Housefull 5

Housefull 5 OTT release: When and where to watch this laugh riot online?

Cour Kacheri Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Ashish Verma, Punit Batra
 
The show centres on Param Mathur, a young attorney who must take up his father's practice in a run-down district court. His legal battles, moral decisions, and familial pressures inside India's strict judicial system are all examined in the TVF web series. 
 

Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians

 
Saare Jahan Se Accha OTT release date: August 13
OTT platform: Netflix
Saare Jahan Se Accha Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Kritika Kamra 
An Indian agent's covert mission to trace and thwart Pakistan's nuclear preparations is the subject of a spy thriller set in Hindi in the 1970s. It combines patriotism, espionage, and risky, high-stakes missions against the backdrop of international political unrest.
 

Alien: Earth

 
Alien: Earth OTT release date: August 13
OTT platform: JioHotstar
Cast: Adarsh Gourav, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther
 
This sci-fi horror series centres on a young survivor and troops and is set two years before the Alien film. Humans and non-humans clash after a spacecraft lands on Earth, posing an alien menace.
 

Love Is Blind UK Season 2

 
Love Is Blind UK Season 2 OTT release date: August 13 (Episodes 1-4)
OTT platform: Netflix
Cast: Aanu, Amy, Ashleigh
 
In the second season of the UK edition, 30 single people who are looking for true love communicate via pod chats without actually meeting. Relationships are tested in the real world.
 

Jayammu Nischayammu Raa

 
Jayammu Nischayammu Raa OTT release date: August 14
OTT platform: Z5
Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Nagarjuna (Episode 1)
 
Jagapathi Babu is the host of this Telugu chat program. He begins his conversation with Coolie actor Nagarjuna and then moves on to other South movie icons. Viewers enjoy an interesting experience with frank conversations, film views, and personal tales.
 

Andhera

 
Andhera OTT release date: August 14
OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Priya Bapat, Karanvir Malhotra, Surveen Chawla
 
After a bunch of city dwellers move into an old house, strange things begin to happen. As paranormal forces become more powerful, they reveal sinister secrets.
 

Night Always Comes

 
Night Always Comes OTT release date: August 15
OTT platform: Netflix
Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Randall Park
 
Lynette and her family are facing eviction in Portland. She battles the city's criminal underworld and her background while searching all night for $25,000 to rescue her house. Based on the critically acclaimed novel by Willy Vlautin, it is a human, suspenseful tale of sacrifice.
 

More From This Section

War 2

War 2 day 1 box office: Hrithik-Jr. NTR spy thriller opens at ₹20 crore

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Rajinikanth's Coolie: First Tamil film to cross $2 mn in premiere pre-sales

War 2 poster

War 2 advance booking: Hrithik, Jr NTR, Kiara's film sells over 67K tickets

Rajinikanth's Coolie

Rajinikanth is back! 'Coolie' bookings open, first shows to start at 5 am

Wednesday season 2

Wednesday season 2: Release date, cast, plot and when to watch in India

Topics : OTT platforms Netflix India Amazon Prime Video

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon