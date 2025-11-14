Friday, November 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
What's on OTT this week? Delhi Crime 3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World Rebirth

A fresh lineup of OTT releases is set to be out this weekend. Here's a curated guide to everything new you can stream over the next few days, from Jolly LLB 3 to Jurassic World Rebirth

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top OTT this week: This week promises a power-packed lineup on OTT, with some of the biggest new films and shows dropping across platforms. From buzzy premieres to long-awaited returns, there’s plenty for binge-watchers to dive into — and we’ve rounded up the best picks to get you started.
 
The OTT releases for this week on well-known platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, and others are included in this article. A thrilling lineup of new films is making its way into streaming services, providing fans who want to binge-watch over the weekend with a ton of new material.
 

Top 5 OTT releases to watch this week

Jolly LLB 3

 
Jolly LLB 3 Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Political, Comedy

Jolly LLB 3 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Amrita Rao
 
Jolly LLB 3, a courtroom drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, follows two rival lawyers, Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar) and Joly Tyagi (Arshad Warsi), as they work together tenaciously to combat a dishonest real estate agent whose actions result in a farmer's suicide and the untimely death of the farmer's daughter-in-law. The movie's scenes are humorous, full of drama, and full of humour.
 

Delhi Crime Season 3

 
Delhi Crime Season 3 Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Delhi Crime Season 3 Cast: Shefali Shah, Huma Qureshi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang
 
Returning as DCP Vartika, Sehfali Shah finds an abandoned infant that will become a national sensation. She will discover some of the darkest corners of society as she continues the inquiry. 
 
She will also be joined by her squad, Inspector Bhupendra Singh (Rajesh Tailang) and Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal), to reveal the truth about human trafficking, child abuse, and exploitation. Importantly, Huma Qureshi will take over as an enemy this season, transforming the course of the inquiry. 
 

Dude

 
Dude Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Drama
Dude Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju, R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon
 
Dude is a Tamil drama movie that revolves around childhood friends Agan and Kural, whose friendship inspires romance following Agan's split. But they face difficulties as they work through their relationship. 
 
The movie rapidly increases with Agan's self-discovery and how his “dude” aura transforms into a mature version. Drama, romance, and emotion abound in the movie. Similarly, the scenes are humorous for the audience.
 

Jurassic World: Rebirth

 
Jurassic World: Rebirth Release Date: Nov 14th, 2025
OTT Platform: The Peacock Hub, JioHotstar
Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller
Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise
 
Jurassic World: Rebirth, which was directed by Gareth Edwards, centres on a group of people, led by the secret agent Zora Bennett, who are employed by a pharmaceutical firm to gather DNA samples from the three most hazardous giant dinosaurs to create a medication that could save human lives. However, they face several challenges and grave risks when they set out on the journey to Ile Saint-Hubert. 
 
Freakier Friday
 
Freakier Friday Release Date: Nov 13th, 2025
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Cast: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Manny Jacinto, Julia Butters
 
The movie is a follow-up to Freaky Friday (2003), in which Anna is a music producer with a teenage daughter called Harper, twenty-two years later. 
 
The true mayhem starts when Anna becomes engaged to her lover Eric, who also happens to be Harper's classmate Lily's father. In order to deal with the difficulties of the altered family dynamics, Tess and Anna will now need to switch bodies once more.
 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

