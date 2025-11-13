'Sunil Grover battled depression before his big break with Kapil Sharma'

Although comedian and actor Sunil Grover began his career in entertainment in the late 1990s, it was his appearances with Kapil Sharma on Comedy Nights with Kapil in 2013 that really put him in the spotlight. Grover became a household name thanks to his roles on the show, and over ten years later, he remains one of television’s most admired comic talents.

However, the actor was going through a difficult time just as he was about to receive the greatest opportunity of his life. Actor Upasana Singh said in a recent interview that Sunil had been hospitalised for depression just before beginning work on Kapil's show.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' team wanted to fire Sunil Grover?

In a recent chat with Lallantop Cinema, actress Upasana Singh, remembered by fans as ‘Bua’ from the show, said that Sunil was hospitalised for depression just before joining Kapil Sharma’s comic series.

Sunil had made a name for himself in radio entertainment with his show Hansi Ke Phavarre, which was quite well-liked in big cities, before breaking into the comedic world of television. According to Upasana, his radio background aided him in comprehending the comic timing that eventually became his trademark on Kapil's show.

Upasana recalled, "When he initially came in, he spoke at a slower pace. So the creative team on that show wanted to fire him because they thought he couldn't do it, and he couldn't match up (to the rest of the cast). I told them then, and Sunil and all the others know about it, that he is a very good actor, you should keep him on".

Sunil Grover was hospitalised for depression

Sharing more about his depression during that period, she added, “When Kapil’s show started, he was not well. I asked him what happened, and he shared that he was hospitalised because of depression. He didn’t have much work either. When he came over to my house with Kapil, I didn’t even recognise him because he wasn’t doing much then. But he did so well, and we are such good friends now.”

Now a well-known performer, Sunil Grover continues to appear on Netflix's 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which just wrapped up its third season and is presently taking a break. The actor's portrayal in the recently released film Dabba Cartel has also made an impression on viewers outside of television.

Relationship between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma?

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has previously appeared on Kapil Sharma's programs, including The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. But after an alleged disagreement in which Kapil Sharma allegedly mistreated him on a flight from Melbourne in 2017, Sunil Grover quit the show. At that point, the two stopped their collaboration.

In 2017, Kapil Sharma talked candidly about his flight experience in an interview with Bollywood Hungama. He stated, "I admit there was a problem. And I've paid a heavy price for it. But what was reported was grossly exaggerated and almost entirely fabricated. It was said that I asked that food be served to me first on the flight, and that I got angry and threw a shoe at Sunil. All these stories of shoe-throwing and tantrums started in a section of the digital media."

After Sunil Grover stopped appearing on the show, Kapil Sharma officially apologised on X (previously known as Twitter). The comedian said, "Paji Sunil Grover, sorry if I hurt you unintentionally. You know very well how much I love you. I am also upset. Love and regards always:)".

Sunil Grover shared a note on X responding to Kapil Sharma's apology and stated, "Bha ji! Yes, you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one advice, start respecting human beings, also apart from animals. Not everyone is as successful as you are. Not everyone is as talented as you are. But if they are all talented like you, who will value you? So, have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if someone is correcting you, don't abuse that person."

After the incident happened between the two, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover united for ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, a Netflix project which debuted last year.