Friday, November 14, 2025 | 02:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction': Estimate of Dulquer Salmaan film on day 1

Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction': Estimate of Dulquer Salmaan film on day 1

Today, Nov 14, Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha has been released. This period Selvamani Selvaraj directed drama, also features key roles for Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, & Bhagyashri Borse

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha Day 1 Box Office Prediction

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kaantha Box Office Day 1 Collection 'Prediction': Today, November 14, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan was released. Before its premiere, the movie had generated significant buzz online. In Kaantha, Dulquer has portrayed one of the most difficult roles of his career. 
 
The previews received favourable feedback, with many fans complimenting the film's strong acting, directing, plot, and writing. Dulquer's portrayal of the late Tamil maestro MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar served as the inspiration for the movie.

Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction' on day 1

According to industry experts, on Day 1, India's net collection will be between Rs 12-15 crore. The global opening might reach Rs 15–18 crore if the on-screen performances are well received by viewers. 
 
 
The film may surpass the Rs 25 crore mark on Sunday thanks to the support of critics and viewers throughout the weekend. High demand for bookings in advance, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.  
 
Trade analysts think Kaantha will succeed in the South belt, particularly in Kerala and Chennai, according to an Asianet News article. This is one of the major markets for Dulquer's movies, which might become one of 2025's largest regional releases. 

Also Read

Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, Haq

Haq box office collection: Emraan Hashmi & Yami's film earns over Rs 10 cr

Rashmika Mandanna's The Girlfriend

The Girlfriend box office day 4: Rashmika's film near ₹8 crore after 4 days

The Taj Story Box Office Collection

The Taj Story Box Office Collection Day 11: Paresh Rawal's film falters

Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara Box Office Collection

Jatadhara box office report day 4: Sonakshi's movie approaches 5 crore mark

'Haq' box office collection

Haq box office collection 'prediction': Hashmi's film set for strong start

What is the budget of Kaantha?

Kaantha is more of a content-driven movie that will do well if people recommend it. Given the reasonable expenses, it could succeed even with good word-of-mouth. Although the budget has not been officially confirmed, it is believed to be between 35 and 40 crores.

About Kaantha cast and plot

The film's makers have declared that it is entirely fictional, despite rumours that it was based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Under their respective brands, Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are co-producing the film.
 
The period drama, which was directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, also features important performances by Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati. 
 
The plot, which is set in Madras in the 1950s, centres on the tense relationship between Ayya, a famed Tamil filmmaker, and T. K. Mahadevan, a movie star whose career Ayya helped start. To fit his own image, Mahadevan renames a female-focused movie from Shaantha to Kaantha, which twists the plot.
   

More From This Section

Priyanka Chopra as 'Mandakini' from GlobeTrotter

SS Rajamouli unveils Priyanka Chopra's look as Mandakini in GlobeTrotter

Delhi crime season 3

Delhi Crime Season 3: Shefali Shah & Huma Qureshi lead complex 2012 case

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

'Sunil Grover battled depression before his big break with Kapil Sharma'

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

'Sounds of Kumbha' nominated for Grammy in Best Global Music Album category

Veteran actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Topics : Indian Box Office Indian film industry tamil film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon