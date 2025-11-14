Kaantha Box Office Day 1 Collection 'Prediction': Today, November 14, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film starring Dulquer Salmaan was released. Before its premiere, the movie had generated significant buzz online. In Kaantha, Dulquer has portrayed one of the most difficult roles of his career.
The previews received favourable feedback, with many fans complimenting the film's strong acting, directing, plot, and writing. Dulquer's portrayal of the late Tamil maestro MK Thyagaraja Bhagavathar served as the inspiration for the movie.
Kaantha Box Office 'Prediction' on day 1
According to industry experts, on Day 1, India's net collection will be between Rs 12-15 crore. The global opening might reach Rs 15–18 crore if the on-screen performances are well received by viewers.
The film may surpass the Rs 25 crore mark on Sunday thanks to the support of critics and viewers throughout the weekend. High demand for bookings in advance, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Trade analysts think Kaantha will succeed in the South belt, particularly in Kerala and Chennai, according to an Asianet News article. This is one of the major markets for Dulquer's movies, which might become one of 2025's largest regional releases.
What is the budget of Kaantha?
Kaantha is more of a content-driven movie that will do well if people recommend it. Given the reasonable expenses, it could succeed even with good word-of-mouth. Although the budget has not been officially confirmed, it is believed to be between 35 and 40 crores.
About Kaantha cast and plot
The film's makers have declared that it is entirely fictional, despite rumours that it was based on the life of M. K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Under their respective brands, Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan are co-producing the film.
The period drama, which was directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, also features important performances by Bhagyashri Borse, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati.
The plot, which is set in Madras in the 1950s, centres on the tense relationship between Ayya, a famed Tamil filmmaker, and T. K. Mahadevan, a movie star whose career Ayya helped start. To fit his own image, Mahadevan renames a female-focused movie from Shaantha to Kaantha, which twists the plot.