Stranger Things 5 finale OTT release: When and where to watch last episode?

Just one week after the thrilling events of the Christmas volume 2 release, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 (The Finale) has arrived in the New Year, increasing the fans' enthusiasm. As 2025 drew to an end, Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 3, the show's last episode, was released globally.

Netflix is choosing a "primetime" release window for the series finale, just like they did for the Thanksgiving and Christmas releases. The method, which deviates from the customary midnight PT drop, enables fans worldwide to awaken to the final chapter on the first day of 2026, while US viewers can access the finale on New Year's Eve.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 released in India · Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release date- January 1, 2026 · Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release time- 6:30 am (IST) · Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 release languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Chapter 8: The Rightside Up, the last episode, debuted simultaneously on Netflix across the globe. The 125-minute feature-length episode is anticipated to dominate discussions around the world as soon as it launches on the site.

Stranger Things 5 storyline The official synopsis for Stranger Things 5 says, "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for eleven, forcing her back into hiding". It added, "As the anniversary of Will's disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they've faced before. To end this nightmare, they'll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

Stranger Things 5 cast The cast of Stranger Things 5 involves Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly Wheeler), Jake Connelly (Derek Turnbow), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Linda Hamilton (Dr. Kay).

More about Stranger Things 5 Finale episode: Title, runtime The show's co-creators, the Duffer Brothers, have already disclosed that the next episode will stretch for 2 hours and 8 minutes. It is the fifth season's longest episode. The official run times of each upcoming episode were posted on Instagram by the makers before the release of the finale. The following four episodes were part of it: · Episode 5: Shock Jock - 1 hour 8 minutes · Episode 6: Escape From Camazotz - 1 hour 15 minutes · Episode 7: The Bridge - 1 hour 6 minutes