Stranger Things 5 finale OTT release: When and where to watch last episode?

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:28 AM IST
Just one week after the thrilling events of the Christmas volume 2 release, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 (The Finale) has arrived in the New Year, increasing the fans' enthusiasm. As 2025 drew to an end, Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 3, the show's last episode, was released globally.
Netflix is choosing a "primetime" release window for the series finale, just like they did for the Thanksgiving and Christmas releases. The method, which deviates from the customary midnight PT drop, enables fans worldwide to awaken to the final chapter on the first day of 2026, while US viewers can access the finale on New Year's Eve.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 released in India
· Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release date- January 1, 2026
· Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 release time- 6:30 am (IST)
· Stranger Things 5 Volume 3 release languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Chapter 8: The Rightside Up, the last episode, debuted simultaneously on Netflix across the globe. The 125-minute feature-length episode is anticipated to dominate discussions around the world as soon as it launches on the site.
The official synopsis for Stranger Things 5 says, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for eleven, forcing her back into hiding”.
It added, “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”