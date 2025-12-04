This Friday marks the global theatrical release of Dhurandhar, the first collaboration between Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh. The high-stakes spy thriller features a strong ensemble cast, and its gripping trailer has already earned widespread praise. Adding to the buzz, brisk advance bookings signal soaring audience anticipation even before the film hits the big screen.

Pre-sales for the movie have slowed down over the past few days, though, and many are wondering if controversy is keeping people from seeing it. Trade analysts are optimistic about the movie's prospects, despite the fact that they may now be a little more cautious in their predictions.

Dhurandhar advance booking collections

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar opened on Monday and quickly crossed the ₹1 crore mark. However, momentum has since slowed, and the pace of ticket sales has noticeably tapered off. As of 2 pm on Wednesday, a day and a half before the film’s premiere, its advance booking collections for the opening day stand at ₹2.28 crore, with roughly 50,000 tickets sold nationwide. As more shows open up through Wednesday and Thursday, the collections are expected to pick up pace. But recently, the advance booking looks subpar.

Till a couple of weeks ago, many were anticipating that Dhurandhar might finish with the highest opening for a Hindi film this year. However, a ₹25+ crore opening now appears pretty difficult, given the current situation. On its debut day, Dhurandhar is expected to earn between ₹18 and ₹20 crore net in India, according to trade analysts. Some are even more conservative, estimating closer to ₹15 crore.

Dhurandhar movie budget ticket prices

As per many media reports, Dhurandhar has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 280 crores. According to NDTV, the film's production cost was Rs 250 crores, and an additional Rs 30 crores were spent on marketing and obtaining the required permits. After the movie's good start in ticket sales, the cost of the tickets has also increased.

ALSO READ: Dhurandhar advance bookings: Ranveer Singh film's ticket sold at over ₹2000 In Delhi NCR, 2D tickets for the movie cost between Rs 350 and Rs 450, while IMAX 2D tickets cost between Rs 470 and Rs 520. Premium theatres are charging between Rs 1800 and Rs 2400 every ticket, which is higher than typical.

CBFC on Dhurandhar

According to the CBFC, this is Dhurandhar's synopsis: “Set against the backdrop of the IC-814 hijacking in 1999 and the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the film follows India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief Ajay Sanyal, who crafts a daring and indomitable mission to infiltrate and dismantle a powerful terrorist network operating out of Pakistan. To execute this high-risk operation, Sanyal recruits an unlikely asset — a 20-year-old boy from Punjab, held captive for committing a revenge-driven crime. Recognising the boy’s potential and raw intensity, Sanyal decides to mould him into a weapon capable of penetrating Karachi’s ruthless underworld mafia.”

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh apologises after imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene The filmmakers have been instructed to cut out a few images from both the first and second halves of the movie and to replace them with more suitable views that show violence. It has also been requested that the name of a character portraying a minister be changed. The crew has been instructed to add some anti-drug warnings and to silence a few offensive remarks.

Dhurandhar cast and plot

Dhurandhar, which is directed by Aditya Dhar, takes place in Lyari, a criminal hotspot in Pakistan. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. Dhurandhar is planned to release across 5,000 screens in India on December 5. Dhurandhar is Ranveer Singh’s first-ever ‘A’ rated film.

After thorough diligence, Ranveer's picture received an 'A' certification from the CBFC. A few violent scenes have been added, and abusive language has been muted. The movie also includes a few cautions. According to a study in Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar is the longest Bollywood movie in the previous 17 years, with a total runtime of 3 hours 34 minutes (214 minutes).