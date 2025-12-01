Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dhurandhar advance bookings: Ranveer Singh film's ticket sold at over ₹2000

Dhurandhar advance bookings: Ranveer Singh film's ticket sold at over ₹2000

The most expensive ticket for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' was bought for more than Rs 2000 in Mumbai, and pre-booking has begun. On December 5, the movie is scheduled to release in theaters

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Dhurandhar Day 1 advance booking: One of the most anticipated films of the year, Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, is set to hit theatres on December 5. With advance bookings opening as high as ₹2,000 per ticket, the action spectacle has already sparked massive buzz among fans.
 
The Dhurandhar trailer was released to the public a few days ago. The plot, which centers on cross-border intelligence operations and the Indian officials who risk all to combat terrorist activities connected to Pakistan, is clearly depicted in the four-minute movie. 

Dhurandhar advance booking report

Sacnilk reports that 9,110 tickets have been sold in the domestic market for the Aditya Dhar film so far. Of these, 544 tickets have been reserved for IMAX 2D screenings, while 8,566 are for 2D productions. These reservations cover 2,251 shows across the country. As a result, the Dhurandhar's advance ticket sales have brought in ₹45,16,679 (₹45.17 lakh). The figure rises to ₹1.98 crore when blocked seats are taken into account.
 
 
With ₹5.39 lakh in gross bookings from 295 shows, Delhi is currently leading by a wide margin in Dhurandhar's state-wise first-day advance booking data. Out of all the regions, it has produced the most revenue so far. 
 
Next with ₹3 lakh across 489 shows is Maharashtra. With ₹1.35 lakh from 291 shows, Gujarat comes in third. According to the website, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi have started to show the earliest signs of momentum in terms of occupancy, with a few shows reported as filling fast.

Returning to the ticket prices, the most expensive is found at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai. The ticket costs ₹2,020, including a ₹70 platform convenience fee, according to a DNA India article. Only one person may enter with this ticket, and there are no discounts or inclusions for food or drink. 

Dhurandhar Cast and Crew

An outstanding and impressive cast is assembled by Dhurandhar. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Naveen Kaushik, Manav Gohil, and a number of other actors who play significant roles in the story give strong performances alongside Ranveer Singh as the lead.
 
Under the B62 Studios and Jio Studios, Aditya Dhar is the film's writer, director, and co-producer alongside Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande. Shashwat Sachdev wrote the background score and music, Vikash Nowlakha handled the cinematography, and Shivkumar V. Panicker oversaw the editing. 

Dhurandhar Release Date

Theatrical. Dhurandhar is scheduled to release on 5 December 2025.
 

About Dhurandhar plot

Dhurandhar, is an action-packed spy drama based on real-life events, centers on a fearless Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates the Lyari district of Pakistan, a place infamous for high-stakes crime syndicates, gang warfare, and terrorist networks. The narrative takes place as the agent embarks on a Black Ops mission that challenges his bravery, morals, and survival instincts while tearing down a vast network of terror.
 
Previous rumors claimed that Major Mohit Sharma, an Ashoka Chakra awardee, served as the inspiration for the movie. Director Aditya Dhar, however, formally clarified that the movie is not based on the biography of Major Sharma. 
 
The rumors that Dhurandhar would be a two-part film project, with the second part probably coming out in the middle of 2026, add to the mystery. Additionally, there are rumors that the movie would last for 3.5 hours, making it one of Bollywood's longest feature films in recent years.
 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

