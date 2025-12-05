Friday, December 05, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dhurandhar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer thriller gets strong start

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 1: Ranveer thriller gets strong start

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, hits theatres globally today, Dec 5, 2025. This action & spy thriller includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal

Dhurandhar box office collection

Dhurandhar box office collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dhurandhar's box office: Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s first collaboration, Dhurandhar, stormed into cinemas worldwide today, Friday, December 5. The espionage thriller, backed by a powerful storyline and a stellar ensemble, has already set pulses racing. The film’s trailer created a massive buzz, translating into strong early box office numbers.
 
By early afternoon, live tracking showed that Day 1 collections had already crossed ₹5.92 crore, putting the film on course for a respectable double-digit opening if evening shows gather momentum, according to preliminary data from industry tracker Sacnilk. The evening and night shows are expected to boost theatre footfall. 
 
 
Early reactions on social media have mostly been positive. Some fans on X/Twitter are calling the spy-thriller “mind-blowing,” praising its intensity and performances. Latest reports indicate the film has crossed Rs 10 crore. 

Dhurandhar's box office collection 

It was anticipated that Dhurandhar would overtake Chaava and War 2 to become the largest opening Hindi film of the year. On its debut day in India, the movie might make between Rs 18–20 crore and Rs 20 crore in net revenues, according to trade experts. It will be intriguing to watch if Dhurandhar can surpass the milestones set by Saiyaara (Rs 21.50 crore) and Chaava (Rs 31 crore), the two highest opening films of this year. 

Also Read

Tere Ishq Mein

Tere Ishq Mein box office Day 7: Dhanush starrer storms past ₹100 crore

Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 release postponed: Balakrishna film delayed amid Madras HC orders

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day 6: Dhanush film still riding high

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar in cinemas: Release date, advance bookings, tickets and more

Saiyaara box office collection

IMDb 2025 list: Saiyaara debutants Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda make top starspremium

Dhurandhar advance bookings

As the film arrived in cinemas, early numbers pointed to strong audience interest. Dhurandhar wrapped up its pre-sales with an India gross of ₹9.23 crore. The movie started accepting bookings in advance on Monday. Including blocked seats, the total climbs to around ₹14 crore, giving the film a solid opening-day base. Backed by a wide release of more than 14,600 shows nationwide, it sold nearly 2.62 lakh tickets in advance. 

Dhurandhar cast and story 

Dhurandhar's cast, which includes many well-known performers in key parts, is one of its greatest assets. Sanjay Dutt, who plays a tough, seasoned police officer with Ranveer Singh on screen, is allegedly connected to the Karachi crackdown. According to many reports, R. Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, the astute and strategic intelligence head.
 
The story of Dhurandhar, which is based on actual intelligence activities, revolves around an Indian spy named Hamza Ali (Ranveer Singh), who is placed in Pakistan's risky Lyari area in Karachi by IB Chief Ajay Sanyal (R. Madhavan).
 

More From This Section

Smriti Mandhana (Source: X)

No December wedding yet for Smriti Mandhana and Palaash, confirms family

Tere Ishk Mein

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection day 5: Dhanush film storms past ₹71 cr

Bigg Boss 19 ‘Voting Trends’

Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Will there be mid-week eviction? Know more

Ranveer Singh apologises after mimicry of Kantara scene

Ranveer Singh apologises after imitating Rishab Shetty's Kantara scene

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection

Tere Ishq Mein Box Office Collection Day 4: Dhanush film earns over 60 cr

Topics : Indian film industry Bollywood Bollywood box office

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsCorona Remedies IPOBGMI Redeem CodesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon