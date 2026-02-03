Dhurandhar: The Revenge poster out as Ranveer Singh confirms teaser time

Dhurandhar 2 teaser Out 3, Feb 2026: Even after its successful OTT debut, Dhurandhar continues to captivate audiences. Now, attention has firmly shifted to what filmmaker Aditya Dhar has in store next. After weeks of teasing fans, Ranveer Singh has finally unveiled a striking new poster, officially announcing that the teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will drop today at 12:12 pm.

The interesting poster that Aditya Dhar's team posted a few moments ago formally revealed the movie's title. They also disclosed that the teaser will be released at 12:12 p.m. The team stated that the movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on March 19, 2026, in theaters across the globe.

Dhurandhar 2 teaser date and time revealed “Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM,” says the caption. Since the announcement of Dhurandhar Part 2, the public has been anxiously anticipating what lies next. The makers are finally releasing the shocking teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge today, February 3, 2026, after keeping fans waiting for days and teasing them with little details. Additionally, the producers confirmed the return of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi to the much awaited sequel by hashtagging them. According to Mid-Day, Vicky Kaushal will be joining the cast in addition to the original cast. However, the makers have not confirmed it.

Watch Dhurandhar 2 teaser here: Fans of Dhurandhar 2 expressed disappointment after the much-awaited teaser dropped, with many feeling short-changed. Viewers pointed out that the so-called "new teaser features footage that had already been shown earlier. One fan commented, "Yeh toh film ke last mein hi dikhaya gaya tha (This was shown at the end of the movie)." Audiences have expressed a great interest in the sequel after the first movie's popularity. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly received Dhurandhar: The Revenge an A (Adults Only) certificate for its one-minute and forty-eight-second teaser. It is anticipated that the teaser will uphold the franchise's reputation for gritty, action-packed narrative.