Dhurandhar 2: FIR filed against makers over illegal drone use in Mumbai

Dhurandhar 2: FIR filed against makers over illegal drone use in Mumbai

A drone was allegedly flown without authorisation during filming in the South Mumbai's Fort area, posing a legal issue for the Dhurandhar 2 makers. An FIR was filed against the film's site manager

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

The makers of the much-anticipated Ranveer Singh sequel Dhurandhar 2 have run into legal trouble ahead of its release. An FIR has been filed against the film’s location manager for the alleged unauthorised use of a drone during filming in South Mumbai’s Fort area.
 
The accusation alleges that Rinku Rajpal Valmiki failed to secure the necessary authorisation to operate a drone in the high-security Fort area of the city. As a result, on February 1, a formal complaint was filed against him at the MRA Marg Police Station. The release date of Dhurandhar 2 is set for March 19, 2026.
 

The complaint against Dhurandhar 2 makers

It is believed that the drone was utilised to film a certain scene without adhering to security regulations. According to NDTV, despite the location's sensitivity, no official authorisation was requested from the relevant authorities. Aerial filming in the Fort region, which is renowned for its administrative significance and strict security, requires several levels of approval.
 
Additional information shows that the alleged breach happened after the filming had been going on for a few days. The unit was filming on February 1st, the third day of the schedule, with Sanjay Dutt present at the set. The ancient Fort section has been completely renovated since January 30 to resemble an old, crowded Pakistani alley. The issue has not yet been addressed in an official statement from the production. 

About Dhurandhar 2 movie

The much-anticipated teaser for the second instalment, Dhurandhar The Revenge, has been released by Jio Studios and B62 Studios. After its December 2 release, the original Dhurandhar became an international sensation.
 
The compelling tale of an Indian spy infiltrating the Pakistani mafia to obtain information about their upcoming operations against the nation resonated with viewers and brought in an enormous amount of more than Rs 1300 crore at the global box office.
 
Fans are now anticipating how Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer, will solidify his position as a formidable member of the Pakistani mafia and get retribution on Major Iqbal, played by Arjun Rampal, and others for their treacherous acts against India. On March 19, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres. On March 19, Yash's Toxic will also be released, creating a huge box office battle.

Topics : Ranveer Singh Bollywood Indian film industry

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 4:56 PM IST

