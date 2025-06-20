Sitaare Zameen Par box office report day 1: Aamir Khan returns with a bang

Aamir Khan has made a triumphant return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par, which released nationwide on June 20. Touted as a spiritual sequel to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, the film is striking a chord with audiences and critics alike, earning praise for its emotional depth and socially resonant storytelling.

According to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par is expected to earn over ₹6 crore on its opening day.

The film is currently running in more than 9,000 shows across India, a big jump from earlier estimates, showing strong demand and excitement among moviegoers. Early morning shows, which began at 9 am, saw impressive occupancy, especially in major cities.

Sitaare Zameen Par day 1 collection As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie has minted around ₹4.76 Crore at the box office, and this number is likely to surge by the end of the day. It is expected that Aamir Khan’s movie might earn over ₹6 crore on its opening day. Exclusive theatrical release Known for taking risks, Aamir Khan has once again surprised the industry by choosing only a theatrical release for Sitaare Zameen Par. As per reports, the actor has turned down a ₹120 crore offer from Amazon Prime Video to make sure the film has a full run in cinemas. He also asked theatre owners not to rush the movie to OTT platforms, giving it more time to grow in theatres.

Experts believe this move could work in Aamir’s favour if the film maintains its positive buzz. Early reactions suggest the film is emotional, inspiring, and suitable for audiences of all age groups. A special highlight of the movie is the acting debut of 10 specially-abled children, who have received praise for their heart-touching performances. Kajol praises Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par Actress Kajol has praised Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par, calling it a deeply emotional and thought-provoking film. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram, she admired Aamir’s ability to tell stories that make people view the world differently and feel more deeply. She also congratulated the team for delivering a meaningful film with a strong social message. Released today, the film is already receiving an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike.