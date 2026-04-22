Don 3 update: Ranveer Singh offers ₹10 crore to Farhan Akhtar after fallout

The reported rift between Ranveer Singh and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar appears to be easing following the former’s abrupt exit from Don 3. According to a report by The Free Press Journal, Ranveer has offered to compensate Farhan’s production house, Excel Entertainment, with ₹10 crore — the signing amount he had received for the project.

Additionally, he has promised a share in his upcoming movie, tentatively titled Pralay, to make up for the pre-production costs incurred by the makers. The exact percentage, however, remains undisclosed.

Don 3 feud between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar

It all began when Ranveer Singh abruptly left Don 3 after the release of Dhurandhar in December 2025. Farhan reportedly escalated the matter by engaging the Producers Guild of India since he found the decision difficult to accept.

Farhan and his business partner Ritesh Sidhwani attended a meeting of Guild members where it was stated that Excel had already spent approximately ₹40 crores on pre-production of Don 3, and Ranveer had cleared the script at every stage. ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Day 33: Aditya Dhar's film eyes 2nd spot at global box office However, he said that because Ranveer's career was struggling at the time, Farhan had placed Don 3 on hold. The Guild suggested they settle the dispute peacefully rather than through the legal system. About the Don 3 update As of April 2026, Don 3 remains in a state of uncertainty. Initially positioned as a “new era” for the franchise, the film has faced multiple hurdles, including casting changes and production delays.