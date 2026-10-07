Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam: The Conclusion has been breaking box office records. The suspenseful thriller has made over ₹200 crore in India and ₹300 crore globally in just 5 days. For the third and last film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise, Ajay Devgn's return as Vijay Salgaonkar has been successful.

On October 2, 2026, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened in theatres across the globe. The film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics, placing it among the biggest Hindi releases of the year.

Drishyam 3 box office day 5 update

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion made ₹19 crore net in India on Day 5, registering a 9.5% drop from the day before. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie's total net collection in India is now ₹216.50 crore, while its gross in India is ₹259.80 crore.

On Day 5, the movie earned an additional ₹9.50 crore from the global market, bringing its total foreign gross to ₹81.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now touched ₹341.30 crore. Drishyam 3 box office collection report Drishyam 3: The Conclusion got off to a great start on Friday with earnings of ₹62 crore during the day. Its opening weekend total was ₹176.50 crore net after earning ₹53.50 crore on Saturday and ₹61 crore on Sunday. The film's net collection in India has reached ₹216.50 crore in 5 days after adding ₹21 crore on its debut Monday, or Day 4, and ₹19 crore on Day 5. On Day 5, the movie attracted 8.76 lakh people, bringing its total attendance to 87.59 lakh.