Drishyam 3: The Conclusion box office collection nears 400 cr worldwide

Drishyam 3: box office collection Day 7: Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is closing in on the ₹400 crore mark worldwide as it heads into its second week. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer held firm through its opening week, with Day 7 collections dipping 16.1 per cent.

After a bumper opening at the box office, the film remained rock steady during the week, and crossed the ₹200 crore mark in 5 days of release. As the film ends its first week, let us take a look at its box office performance. Drishyam 3 was released in theatres nationwide on October 2, 2026.

Drishyam 3 box office collection update

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion made ₹13 crore net in India on Day 7, a 16.1 per cent decrease from ₹15.50 crore on Wednesday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie's overall net collection in India has hit ₹245.50 crore, while its gross in India is ₹294.60 crore.

On Day 7, the movie earned an additional ₹4 crore from the global market, bringing its total overseas gross collection to ₹89 crore. As of right now, its global gross collection stands at ₹383.60 crore.

Drishyam 3 box office report

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion's opening weekend earnings were ₹176.50 crore net, with ₹62 crore on Friday, ₹53.50 crore on Saturday, and ₹61 crore on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro to restrict entry, exit at 57 stations from 9 pm? Check details The first-week net total for India was ₹245.50 crore, including weekday collections of ₹21 crore on Day 4, ₹19.50 crore on Day 5, ₹15.50 crore on Day 6, and ₹13 crore on Day 7. With 6.13 lakh audience on Day 7, the movie's overall attendance surpassed 1.01 crore.

Drishyam 3 plot

The third installment of the Drishyam franchise follows a different plot than the Malayalam original, which was produced in Malayalam.

The crime thriller has a 2-hour and 30-minute runtime with a U/A certification. The plot centers on Vijay Salgaonkar, whose well-thought-out attempts to defend his family have been the main focus of the first two films.

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar death: List of awards and films featuring his best dialogues As another probe threatens to reveal what Vijay has managed to uncover, the new chapter puts him under further pressure.

Drishyam 3 cast and crew

The third and last part in the Hindi Drishyam franchise, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion, was directed by Abhishek Pathak.

Jaideep Ahlawat plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, Tabu plays Meera Deshmukh, and Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar. Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla, and Neha Joshi are among the cast members.