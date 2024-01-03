Home / Entertainment / 'Salaar' box office Day 13: Prabhas' film collects Rs 369.39 crore net

'Salaar' box office Day 13: Prabhas' film collects Rs 369.39 crore net

Salaar arose as one of the biggest hits of 2023. Under the direction of the Prashanth Neel, the film also features Prabhas and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, and was released globally on Dec 22

Salaar Movie
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The action-thriller film, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', fronted by Prabhas, arose as one of the biggest movies of 2023. The Prashanth Neel directorial additionally stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the main roles, was released globally on December 22.
 
In India, the movie is currently targeting Rs 400 crore. According to Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹370 crore in India by Tuesday in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi versions of the movie.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Box office collection in India
According to the report, the film minted Rs 308 crore [Malayalam: Rs 9.65 crore; Telugu: Rs 186.05 crore; Tamil: Rs 15.2 crore; Kannada: Rs 4.6 crore; Hindi: Rs 92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned Rs 9.62 crore [Tamil: Rs 40 lakh; Telugu: Rs 2.95 crore; Malayalam: Rs 20 lakh; Kannada: Rs 7 lakh; Hindi: Rs 6 crore]. Salaar minted Rs 12.55 crore on day 9 [Hindi: Rs 7.25 crore; Tamil: Rs 45 lakh; Kannada: Rs 13 lakh; Telugu: Rs 4.5 crore; Malayalam: Rs 22 lakh].
 

The film earned Rs 15.1 crore on day 10 [Malayalam: Rs 22 lakh; Tamil: Rs 50 lakh; Telugu: Rs 4.75 crore; Kannada: Rs 13 lakh; Hindi: Rs 9.5 crore]. The film earned Rs 16.35 crore on day 11 [Tamil: Rs 55 lakh; Kannada: Telugu: Rs 7.5 crore; Malayalam: Rs 18 lakh; Rs 12 lakh; Hindi: Rs 8 crore]. Salaar is expected to mint Rs 5.32 crore net in India on its 12th day for all languages. So far, the film has collected Rs 366.94 crore and is now targeting Rs 400 crore.

ALSO READ: Top 5 OTT movies to watch in January 2024, check the complete list below

About the movie 'Salaar'
Apart from Prabhas, the film likewise stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. 
 
Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ‘Salaar: part 1 - Ceasefire’ revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the protagonist of Salaar. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of  Hombale Films.

Prabhas statement on his film 'Salaar'
Talking about the film, Prabhas had said to the news agency ANI, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience". 

ALSO READ: First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released
 

He further added, "Witnessing Salaar's fantastic run at the box office has been nothing but an incredible reward for me and my entire team. Every single person involved in the project has put out their heart to deliver their best and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on the viewers."

Also Read

Salaar box office collection Day 5: Prabhas movie to cross 400 cr worldwide

Salaar Box Office Day 11: Prabhas' film earns Rs 360.82 crore in India

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas to outcompete SRK's Dunki

Salaar Day 1 advance booking: Prabhas' movie has collected over 4 cr so far

Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 6: Movie inches closer to ₹60 crore

In public domain, early Mickey Mouse version will star in horror movies

Salaar Box Office Day 11: Prabhas' film earns Rs 360.82 crore in India

Top 5 OTT movies to watch in January 2024, check the complete list below

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK's movie to cross 400 cr mark soon

John Abraham buys luxury bungalow for Rs 70.83 cr in Mumbai's Khar area

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian film industryBollywoodfilm industryIndian Box Office

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story