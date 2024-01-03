'Salaar' box office Day 13: Prabhas' film collects Rs 369.39 crore net

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire: Box office collection in India According to the report, the film minted Rs 308 crore [Malayalam: Rs 9.65 crore; Telugu: Rs 186.05 crore; Tamil: Rs 15.2 crore; Kannada: Rs 4.6 crore; Hindi: Rs 92.5 crore] during week one. On day 8, the film earned Rs 9.62 crore [Tamil: Rs 40 lakh; Telugu: Rs 2.95 crore; Malayalam: Rs 20 lakh; Kannada: Rs 7 lakh; Hindi: Rs 6 crore]. Salaar minted Rs 12.55 crore on day 9 [Hindi: Rs 7.25 crore; Tamil: Rs 45 lakh; Kannada: Rs 13 lakh; Telugu: Rs 4.5 crore; Malayalam: Rs 22 lakh].
ALSO READ: Top 5 OTT movies to watch in January 2024, check the complete list below
About the movie 'Salaar' Apart from Prabhas, the film likewise stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu.
Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ‘Salaar: part 1 - Ceasefire’ revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the protagonist of Salaar. The film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.
Prabhas statement on his film 'Salaar' Talking about the film, Prabhas had said to the news agency ANI, "I am deeply grateful and humbled by the immense love and support given by the audience".
ALSO READ: First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released
ALSO READ: First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released