Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram trailer to be out soon, check when to watch

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ALSO READ: 'Salaar' box office Day 13: Prabhas' film collects Rs 369.39 crore net
What is the cast of Guntur Kaaram? Here is the leading actress of Guntur Kaaram:
- Mahesh Babu
- Sreeleela
- Meenakshi Chaudhary
- Jagapathi Babu
- Ramya Krishna
- Jayaram
- Easwari Rao
- Prakash Raj
- Sunil
Guntur Kaaram pre-event release The makers of the Guntur Kaaram, Haarika and Hassine creations, alongwith the actor and director, are finalising the pre-release event. Earlier, it was reported that the mega event would take place in Guntur, but later they are considering Yousufguda police station as the location to conduct this mass-fest.
What is the release date of Guntur Kaaram? Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 12, 2024.
ALSO READ: First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released
About Guntur Kaaram Guntur Kaaram movie has been made with a budget of Rs 200 crore. The movie is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on August 11, 2023, then the release was postponed to January 13, 2024. Eventually, the movie was announced to be released on January 12, 2024.
ALSO READ: First look of Thalapathy's 68th movie, The Greatest of All Time, released