Golden Globes 2025: Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' nominated

With her ground-breaking film 'All We Imagine As Light', the Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia has created history by being nominated for the Best Director (Motion Picture category) at the 82nd Golden Globes awards 2025. This is the first time an Indian director has received this kind of recognition. The movie continues to receive praise from all over the world and was nominated for Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language.

Actors Morris Chestnut and Mindy Kaling revealed the Golden Globe nominations on December 9. In addition to Kapadia, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, Edward Berger for Conclave, and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance are also nominated in the Best Director category.

Who is Payal Kapadia?

As a graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Payal’s works have earned widespread praise. Her 2021 documentary, A Night of Knowing Nothing, which won the Best Documentary Award at the 74th Cannes Film Festival, was the first project that brought her into the limelight.

Payal led a four-month long protest against the controversial selection of Gajendra Chauhan as FTII chairman in 2015 when she was a student there. Support and controversy surrounded her activism; she and other students faced an FIR for detaining FTII director Prashant Pathrabe during a demonstration against academic tests. In the case, 35 students were charged by the Pune Police.

Payal's talent was not overshadowed by the difficulties. Her short film Afternoon Clouds was chosen for the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The FTII administration recognized her development into a disciplined artist and extended their support. Since then, she has never looked back.

Payal Kapadia's statement on 2025 Golden Globe nomination

Payal stated for being chosen in Golden Globe 2025 : "I’m deeply honored by this nomination and grateful to the HFPA for this recognition. This is a celebration of everyone who worked so passionately on the film. To everyone in India, All We Imagine as Light is still in theaters—please go watch it and support us!”

“This film is about the friendship between three women. Often, women are pitted against each other—it’s a societal construct that is very unfortunate,". "For me, friendship is a crucial relationship because it fosters solidarity, inclusivity, and empathy", Payal further added.

Fan reactions on Payal Kapadia's nomination at 2025 Golden Globe

Actor Anil Kapoor tweeted to the nominations, "All We Imagine as Light earns 2 Golden Globe nominations - Best Direction & Best Foreign Film! What a monumental recognition of Indian cinema and the storytelling prowess of @PayalKapadia86! So incredibly proud!"

Many saw the movie's award season rule despite not being chosen by India as the official entry. “Really happy to see what 'All We Imagine as Light' is achieving in every award without getting nominated by India or France,” says a comment. A fan stated, “Payal Kapadia for the win!” “History is made! India is so proud!” stated by a second fan.

All We Imagine as Light earns: About the film

All We Imagine As Light, Payal's most recent film, has received praise for its bold narrative on a worldwide scale. Payal spoke strongly about the film's topic and its cultural impact on a global platform after it won the Grand Prix at Cannes 2024. In contrast to the tendency of society to set women against one another, she emphasized the value of female friendship. On November 22, All We Imagine As Light was released in theatres.

The lives of three women negotiating intricate relationships and social expectations in modern India are examined in All We Imagine As Light. The movie explores friendship, resiliency, and self-determination. The video contrasts the hectic city life with the reflective peace of the countryside, all set against the backdrops of busy cities and calm rural vistas.

The emotionally rich narrative is enhanced by the breathtaking visuals. Chhaya Kadam, Divya Prabha, and Kani Kusruti all give outstanding performances in the movie; their genuine depictions give the narrative depth and reality.