Idli Kadai OTT release: When & where to watch Dhanush's family film online?

Idli Kadai OTT release Date: Idli Kadai, South actor Dhanush's second movie of the year, has been released today, October 1, 2025. The movie, also featuring Nithya Menen, was released in theatres. In addition to being Dhanush's second release of the year after Kuberaa, which starred Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna, Idli Kadai is also Nithya's second movie following Vijay Sethupathi's Thalaivan Thalaivii.

Apart from playing the lead in the movie, the well-known actor co-produced, wrote, and directed it under his Wunderbar Films banner in association with Dawn Pictures. Idli Kadai received praise from both reviewers and viewers for its straightforward but heart-warming narrative. Many rumours regarding who purchased the movie's digital rights are already circulating online.

Idli Kadai advance bookings On Monday, advance booking for the highly-awaited Dhanush film, Idli Kadai, started. According to Sacnilk, the movie made Rs 3.91 crore from advance sales as of Tuesday. Telugu and Tamil advance bookings account for Rs 1.67 crore of this total. For those who are unaware, Saregama has obtained the project's audio rights. Actor Dhanush's birthday fell on July 27, 2025, the same day the debut song, "Enna Sugam," was released by the makers. Subsequently, on August 27, in conjunction with the joyous event of Ganesh Chaturthi, the second single, "Enjaami Thandhaane," was released. The launch for the full audio premiere was held on September 14, 2025.

Idli Kadai OTT release: When and where to watch online? If reports are to be believed, Netflix has apparently acquired the digital rights, according to TOI and Deccan Chronicle, for viewers who are also anticipating its online launch. Although Idli Kadai's makers have not yet disclosed the movie's budget, rumours indicate that it may have landed a significant OTT deal with Netflix. Idli Kadai's digital rights were reportedly purchased by the OTT giant for about Rs 45 crore. After its four-week theatre release, the movie is probably going to start streaming on the platform in November. This report has not yet been verified by the makers. Watch Dhanush's movie in theatres close to you in the meantime.