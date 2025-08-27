Home / Entertainment / Mollywood actor Rajesh Keshav critical after suffering cardiac arrest

Mollywood actor Rajesh Keshav critical after suffering cardiac arrest

Mollywood actor and TV presenter Rajesh Keshav was rushed to a Lakeshore Kochi hospital after he collapsed during a live event on Sunday night. He suffered a cardiac arrest

Mollywood actor Rajesh Keshav
Mollywood actor Rajesh Keshav
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajesh Keshav, a television host and Mollywood star, collapsed during a live program. He was at an event on Sunday night in Kochi when the incident occurred. According to Mathrubhumi, filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi posted an update on his health on Facebook.
 
On Sunday night, August 24, 2025, Keshav was attending a presentation at the hotel when he was taken to the hospital. He had an angioplasty after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to hospital sources. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit ever since, receiving ventilator support.

Rajesh Keshav hospitalised after collapsing on stage

Keshav is reportedly on ventilator support at the moment. Following a heart attack, Rajesh abruptly passed out on stage, according to the filmmaker, who posted the news on Facebook. The filmmaker revealed that after being brought to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, he had an angioplasty.
 
On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, hospital officials verified that his brain is still marginally impaired, despite the fact that his heart functionality has improved since then. According to hospital sources, "His condition remains critical, and anything about his recovery can be confirmed only after the next 72 hours." On social media, Keshav's friends, coworkers, and well-wishers have expressed their hope for a speedy recovery. 

Filmmaker shared updates on Rajesh Keshav’s health

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared his health update on Facebook, reported Mathrubhumi. "What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital. Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then.”
 
He further added, “Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy". 

Who is Rajesh Keshav?

Rajesh Keshav, also called as 'RK', is a well-known Malayalam actor, television anchor, and event host known for his work in the Indian entertainment industry. 
 
His films include Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose (2011), Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), and Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018), which starred P. Balachandran and P. Jayachandran.
 
According to IMDb, his upcoming films include Oru Vadakkan Therottam and Shero. In addition to presenting a number of events, Rajesh Keshav was a television celebrity. Numerous superstars, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, have performed alongside Keshav.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maalik OTT release: When and where to watch Rajkummar Rao's actioner film?

Bigg Boss 19 shocker: Farhana Bhatt evicted from house, but with a twist

Coolie box office collection Day 12: Rajinikanth's eyes ₹500 cr milestone

Premium

TIFF at 50: A journey from modest Canadian showcase to cinematic icon

WWE legend 'The Undertaker' & Mike Tyson may join Bigg Boss 19 this year

Topics :KeralaIndian film industryfilm industry

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story