Rajesh Keshav, a television host and Mollywood star, collapsed during a live program. He was at an event on Sunday night in Kochi when the incident occurred. According to Mathrubhumi, filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi posted an update on his health on Facebook.

On Sunday night, August 24, 2025, Keshav was attending a presentation at the hotel when he was taken to the hospital. He had an angioplasty after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to hospital sources. He has been in the Intensive Care Unit ever since, receiving ventilator support.

Rajesh Keshav hospitalised after collapsing on stage

Keshav is reportedly on ventilator support at the moment. Following a heart attack, Rajesh abruptly passed out on stage, according to the filmmaker, who posted the news on Facebook. The filmmaker revealed that after being brought to the Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, he had an angioplasty.

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, hospital officials verified that his brain is still marginally impaired, despite the fact that his heart functionality has improved since then. According to hospital sources, "His condition remains critical, and anything about his recovery can be confirmed only after the next 72 hours." On social media, Keshav's friends, coworkers, and well-wishers have expressed their hope for a speedy recovery.

Filmmaker shared updates on Rajesh Keshav’s health

Filmmaker Prathap Jayalakshmi shared his health update on Facebook, reported Mathrubhumi. "What our dear friend Rajesh needs now is your heartfelt prayers. It was at the end of the event at Crowne Plaza Hotel, Kochi, on Sunday night that he collapsed. Within 15-20 minutes, he was rushed to Lakeshore Hospital. Doctors said the cardiac arrest happened as he collapsed. Angioplasty was done immediately. Since then, he's been kept alive with the help of a ventilator. He hasn't responded yet-except for some slight movements now and then.”

He further added, “Doctors suspect that there might be mild damage to the brain due to the condition. We've realised now that what he needs the most to come back to life is our love and prayers. The one who used to electrify the stage with his performance now lies still, relying on machines. It's heartbreaking. But we know he will come back-if we all come together and hold him in our thoughts. He must return. He will return. Please come back, my dearest buddy".

Who is Rajesh Keshav?

Rajesh Keshav, also called as 'RK', is a well-known Malayalam actor, television anchor, and event host known for his work in the Indian entertainment industry.

His films include Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Honey Rose (2011), Jayasurya, Anoop Menon, and Meghana Raj's Beautiful (2011), and Trivandrum Lodge (2012), Hotel California (2013), Nee-Na (2015), and Thattum Purath Achuthan (2018), which starred P. Balachandran and P. Jayachandran.

According to IMDb, his upcoming films include Oru Vadakkan Therottam and Shero. In addition to presenting a number of events, Rajesh Keshav was a television celebrity. Numerous superstars, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, have performed alongside Keshav.