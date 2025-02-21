Streaming frenzy: Top 6 must-watch OTT movies, series dropping this week

This week brings a wave of fresh entertainment across multiple streaming platforms like Netflix, JioStar, Prime Video, and more, featuring thrilling crime dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, and action-packed adventures.

Get ready for the ultimate weekend binge! Grab your snacks, sink into your coziest spot, and dive into the latest must-watch series and movies—all from the comfort of your home.

Top 5 OTT releases of this week

Crime Beat

If you love crime thrillers, Crime Beat is set to be an intense ride. The series follows a small-time crime journalist who gets caught in a dangerous web of corruption, deceit, and politics when a vengeful gangster returns to Delhi. How far will he go to become the best in his field? Starring Saqib Saleem, Saba Azad, Rahul Bhat, Sai Tamhankar, and Adinath Kothare, this gripping series promises edge-of-the-seat suspense.

When to Watch: February 21

Where to Watch: ZEE5

Daaku Maharaaj

The Telugu-language action drama Daaku Maharaaj is making its way to digital screens after a successful theatrical run. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film revolves around a government engineer who is unwillingly pulled into a life of crime and eventually transforms into Daaku Maharaaj. The film boasts a stellar cast, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, and Urvashi Rautela.

When to Watch: February 21

Where to Watch: Netflix

Office

For fans of Tamil comedy, Office is set to bring endless laughter. This hilarious series follows a village woman who embarks on a chaotic journey at a Tahsildar’s office while attempting to apply for a voter ID card. Featuring Guru Lakshman Sabarish, Smeha, Keerthivel, Kemy, Paranthaman, and more, the show is a fun-filled satire on bureaucracy.

When to Watch: February 21

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Oops! Ab Kya?

Oops Ab Kya is the Hindi adaptation of the popular series Jane the Virgin. The romantic comedy revolves around a woman who finds herself in an unexpected situation when she is accidentally inseminated by her gynaecologist with her boss's sperm. As she navigates this shocking turn of events, she gets caught in a love triangle between her boss and her boyfriend. The show features Shweta Basu Prasad, Aashim Gulati, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sonali Kulkarni.

When to Watch: February 20

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Reacher Season 3

Jack Reacher is back in action! Alan Ritchson returns as the formidable ex-military police officer in Reacher Season 3. This time, he heads to Maine, only to find himself entangled in a deadly pursuit involving rogue DEA agents, killers, and a mysterious family business. Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, the action-packed series will be released in an 8-episode format, with the first three episodes dropping at once.

When to Watch: First three episodes released on February 20, followed by weekly episodes

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Zero Day

If political thrillers intrigue you, Zero Day is a must-watch. The series follows a former US president who is called out of retirement to investigate a global cyberattack, only to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy. With an impressive cast featuring Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, and Angela Bassett, Zero Day promises a gripping narrative filled with twists and intrigue.

When to Watch: February 20

Where to Watch: Netflix