Jolly LLB 3 box office day 6: Akshay-Arshad film crosses 100 cr globally

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, had a slight decline in profits on Wednesday. Since its September 19 release, the movie has made a total of ₹69.75 crore, domestically

Sonika Nitin Nimje
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 11:18 AM IST
Courtroom chaos has turned into box office glory as Jolly LLB 3 races past the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The much-loved comedy-drama has now joined its predecessor in the franchise’s elite club, proving that audiences can’t get enough of Jolly’s witty battles inside (and outside) the courtroom.
 
In its first weekend, Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, had surpassed the Rs 50 crore milestone. The Subhash Kapoor-directed movie attracted a family crowd and was helped by a comparatively clear weekend.
 
Many fans were eager to see how the two Jollies would intensify the havoc this time around because the first two films in the franchise had become a sensation. The formula has been successful both abroad and with Indian audiences. The movie has now made over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day-wise 

In just five days, the movie surpassed the ₹100 crore mark, and as of September 25, 2025, its total global gross had surpassed ₹101 crore. And after six days, its domestic box office collection in India is approximately ₹69.75 crore. 
 
    • Day 1 (Friday, Sep 19): ₹12.5 crore
    • Day 2 (Saturday, Sep 20): ₹20 crore
    • Day 3 (Sunday, Sep 21): ₹21 crore
    • Day 4 (Monday, Sep 22): ₹5.5 crore
    • Day 5 (Tuesday, Sep 23): ₹6.5 crore
    • Day 6 (Wednesday, Sep 24): ₹4.25 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 box office 'occupancy' day-wise 

Jolly LLB 3 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.65% as of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, its sixth day in theaters. Throughout the day, occupancy fluctuated, with afternoon and evening shows outperforming morning ones. On its fifth day, the movie had a higher attendance, with night showing boosting the figures and an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.12%. 
 
With an occupancy rate of 14.33% on Wednesday, Chennai had the largest viewing turnout, followed by Lucknow (12%) and Delhi NCR (11.67%). Delhi NCR had the highest occupancy rate on Tuesday (31.75%), followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur, all of which exceeded 20%. 
 
    • Morning Shows: 6.56%
    • Afternoon Shows: 10.86%
    • Evening Shows: 11.54%. 

About Jolly LLB 3

Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao have important roles in Jolly LLB 3. Subhash Kapoor is the director of the film. Star Studio18 presents Jolly LLB 3. Jolly LLB 2, a spiritual sequel to Jolly LLB, was released in 2017, while the first film was released in 2013. Arshad and Saurabh Shukla played the main parts in the first movie, which also starred Amrita Rao.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

