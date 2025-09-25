Jolly LLB 3 box office day 6: Akshay-Arshad film crosses 100 cr globally

Courtroom chaos has turned into box office glory as Jolly LLB 3 races past the ₹100 crore mark worldwide. The much-loved comedy-drama has now joined its predecessor in the franchise’s elite club, proving that audiences can’t get enough of Jolly’s witty battles inside (and outside) the courtroom.

In its first weekend, Jolly LLB 3, the courtroom drama starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, had surpassed the Rs 50 crore milestone. The Subhash Kapoor-directed movie attracted a family crowd and was helped by a comparatively clear weekend.

Many fans were eager to see how the two Jollies would intensify the havoc this time around because the first two films in the franchise had become a sensation. The formula has been successful both abroad and with Indian audiences. The movie has now made over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day-wise In just five days, the movie surpassed the ₹100 crore mark, and as of September 25, 2025, its total global gross had surpassed ₹101 crore. And after six days, its domestic box office collection in India is approximately ₹69.75 crore. • Day 1 (Friday, Sep 19): ₹12.5 crore • Day 2 (Saturday, Sep 20): ₹20 crore • Day 3 (Sunday, Sep 21): ₹21 crore • Day 4 (Monday, Sep 22): ₹5.5 crore • Day 5 (Tuesday, Sep 23): ₹6.5 crore ALSO READ: Who is Treesha Thosar? 4-year-old actress making waves at National Awards • Day 6 (Wednesday, Sep 24): ₹4.25 crore.

Jolly LLB 3 box office 'occupancy' day-wise Jolly LLB 3 had an overall Hindi occupancy of 9.65% as of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, its sixth day in theaters. Throughout the day, occupancy fluctuated, with afternoon and evening shows outperforming morning ones. On its fifth day, the movie had a higher attendance, with night showing boosting the figures and an overall Hindi occupancy of 21.12%. With an occupancy rate of 14.33% on Wednesday, Chennai had the largest viewing turnout, followed by Lucknow (12%) and Delhi NCR (11.67%). Delhi NCR had the highest occupancy rate on Tuesday (31.75%), followed by Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur, all of which exceeded 20%.