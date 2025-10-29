Home / Entertainment / Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release: Where to watch Scarlett's blockbuster?

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release: Where to watch Scarlett's blockbuster?

Jurassic World: Rebirth ft. Scarlett Johansson will be available online on Nov 14, 2025. This film was a box office hit in India with over 100 cr earnings, and was released in India on July 4, 2025

Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release
Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release Date and Time
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
You will soon be able to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth from the comfort of your home if you were unable to see it on the big screen. 123Telugu.com reports that the Scarlett Johansson film will soon be released on digital platforms. On July 4, 2025, the Scarlett Johansson movie, starring Jonathan Bailey and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, was released in India. 
 
According to The Times of India, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which made over ₹120 crore throughout its theatrical run, is now the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India this year, with Jurassic World: Rebirth coming in second.

When and where to watch Jurassic World: Rebirth in India online?

Jurassic World: Rebirth Release date- November 14, 2025 
Jurassic World: Rebirth Release platform- Jio Hotstar
Jurassic World: Rebirth languages- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Jurassic World: Rebirth: Insights 

With over ₹120 crore earnings in India, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India this year, with Jurassic World: Rebirth coming in second. The Scarlett Johansson-starrer broke the previous record for the biggest opening weekend for an MPA title in 2025 without any early previews, earning ₹47 crore in its opening weekend alone.
 
Following its release, the movie continued to gain traction, earning ₹56.25 crore in its first week and an additional ₹25.75 crore in its second, bringing its total earnings in India to ₹82 crore. 
 
Nonetheless, according to data made public by the production team, the movie has already made over ₹100 crore overall, solidifying its commercial success. The movie was previously available on BookMyShow Stream and Amazon Prime Video, but fans had to pay a rental fee to see it. 

About Jurassic World: Rebirth cast and plot

The 2025 American science fiction action thriller Jurassic World: Rebirth was written by David Koepp and directed by Gareth Edwards. It is the fourth movie in the Jurassic World series and the seventh in the Jurassic Park story overall. It is also a stand-alone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022). 
 
The film, which starred Scarlett Johansson, Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, got off to a great start at the box office. Ed Skrein, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Rupert Friend are also part of the cast. 
 
The plot, which is set in a future where resurrected dinosaurs live in areas surrounding the equator, which is the only place with a climate that allows them to survive, centres on a research team travelling to a distant island facility to gather biological samples that are essential to creating a treatment for heart disease. 
 
They come into a stranded family while on their assignment, and to survive, they must all work together to negotiate the dangerous terrain and avoid lethal prehistoric animals.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

"Aa raha hoon main": Family Man 3 teaser goes musical as release date drops

OTT releases this week: Kantara 2, Lokah to Idli Kadai & more to debut

Baahubali the Epic advance bookings: Re-release crosses ₹5 cr in pre sales

Thamma box office collection day 7: Ayushmann & Rashmika film sees 65% drop

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama eliminated during Weekend Ka Vaar

Topics :HotstarHollywood indiaHollywood

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story