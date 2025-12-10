IMDb 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds top most popular Indian films, series

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025
Saiyaara
Mahavatar Narsimha
Chhaava
Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1
Coolie
Dragon
Sitaare Zameen Par
Deva
Raid 2
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
(Note: The list is of all movies released in India between January 1 and November 30 that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher. These 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers.)
IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025
The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Black Warrant
Paatal Lok Season 2
Panchayat Season 4
Mandala Murders
Khauf
Special Ops Season 2
Khakee: The Bengal Chapter
The Family Man Season 3
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter
Source: IMDb (Note: This is a list of all series released in India between January 1 and November 30 that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher. These 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers.)
