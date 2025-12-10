Home / Entertainment / IMDb 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds top most popular Indian films, series

IMDb 2025: Saiyaara, The Ba***ds top most popular Indian films, series

saiyaara
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Yash Raj Films’ Saiyaara, featuring debut actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in lead roles, and Aryan Khan’s first directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, have topped IMDb’s lists of the most popular Indian films and series this year.
 
Saiyaara was followed by the mid-budget animated film Mahavatar Narsimha, which surprised the industry with its box office collection. It also became the first animated movie to rank in an IMDb year-end Indian list, according to IMDb. The lists are based on page views from IMDb’s more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide, who rely on the platform to discover and decide what to watch.
 
Maddock Films’ Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, ranked third. The film was the highest-grossing film in India till September, with an overall box office collection of Rs 693 crore. Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 ranked fourth and overtook Chhaava in October with a box office collection of Rs 735 crore.
 
In the most popular Indian series list, Black Warrant, a Hindi-language crime-drama thriller, ranked second after The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It was followed by season two of Paatal Lok and season four of Panchayat.
 
IMDb said seven of the 10 titles in the series list this year were crime thrillers, and six of them were either new seasons or extensions of existing franchises. Meanwhile, the most popular Indian movies list featured five Hindi films, followed by two Tamil titles, and one each in Kannada and Malayalam.
 

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025

 

Saiyaara

 

Mahavatar Narsimha

 

Chhaava

 

Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1

 

Coolie

 

Dragon

 

Sitaare Zameen Par

 

Deva

 

Raid 2

 

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

 

(Note: The list is of all movies released in India between January 1 and November 30 that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher. These 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers.)

 

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Series of 2025

 

The Ba***ds of Bollywood

 

Black Warrant

 

Paatal Lok Season 2

 

Panchayat Season 4

 

Mandala Murders

 

Khauf

 

Special Ops Season 2

 

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

 

The Family Man Season 3

 

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter

 

Source: IMDb (Note: This is a list of all series released in India between January 1 and November 30 that have an average IMDb user rating of 6 or higher. These 10 titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb customers.)

Topics :FilmsmoviesBollywoodEntertainment News

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

