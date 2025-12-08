Home / Entertainment / When & where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha OTT release? Know more

When & where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha OTT release? Know more

Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha is gearing up for its digital premiere. The film features Bhagyashri Bose, Samuthirakani, and Rana Daggubati in key roles, and it was released last month, on Nov 14, 2025

Kaantha box office collection
OTT Release of Kaantha Film
 Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha OTT release: Since its theatrical debut, audiences have been captivated by Dulquer Salmaan's most recent work of art, Kaantha drama. Since its November 14, 2025, theatrical premiere, the movie has received numerous appreciations. It features an intriguing plot from a 1950s setting and an engrossing narrative. 
 
Bhagyashri Borse makes her Tamil film debut. Kaantha will soon be available on OTT platforms following its theatrical run. Kaantha, directed by Dulquer Salmaan, is getting ready for its online debut.

Kaantha OTT release: When and where to watch online?

Release OTT date- December 12, 2025
Release OTT platform- Netflix 
Release OTT languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 

Kaantha story and cast 

The plot of Kaantha, which is set in the 1950s, centres on Samuthirakani and T.K. Mahadevan, a rising celebrity played by Dulquer Salmaan. Mahadevan's path to fame is shaped by Ayya. Friction goes beyond that, too, as the actor questions the mentor's authority and influences the film's artistic path. The break between the two gives Mahadevan more control over Ayya's dream project.
 
The ensemble cast of the historical drama Kaantha is led by Samuthirakani, who plays the esteemed director Ayya, and Dulquer Salmaan, who plays the up-and-coming actor T. K. Mahadevan. Bhagyashri Borse is the primary female lead, while Rana Daggubati plays a crucial part as well. 
 
Among the supporting cast are Bagavathi Perumal, Gayathrie, Nizhalgal Ravi, and Ravindra Vijay. Selvamani Selvaraj is the director and co-writer of the movie. 

Kaantha audience review

Following its theatrical premiere, Kaantha has received a lot of attention on social media and is being discussed. It has an 8 out of 10 on IMDb.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

