Tere Ishq Mein box office : Kriti Sanon and Dhanush-starrer Tere Ishq Mein, which released on 28 November, has faced stiff competition at the box office following the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar on 5 December.

Despite the impact, the film added ₹6.65 crore over the past 10 days, taking its total collection to ₹99.79 crore. The romantic drama marks Dhanush’s third Bollywood outing after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh.

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection update

The second week of the Anand L. Rai-directed film Tere Ishq Mein experienced a drop in sales. The film earned Rs. 3.75 crore on Friday, the eighth day. It saw an increase in box office over the weekend, collecting Rs 5.7 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday. As a result, the total is now Rs. 99.85 crore.

Tere Ishq Mein is within a few lakhs away from becoming Dhanush's first film to make 100 crores. The action movie Raayan previously earned about Rs 95 crores net across all languages. Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day-wise • Day 1- ₹16 crore • Day 2- ₹17 crore • Day 3- ₹19 crore • Day 4- ₹8.75 crore • Day 5- ₹10.25 crore • Day 6- ₹6.85 crore • Day 7- ₹5.8 crore • Day 8- ₹3.75 crore • Day 9- ₹5.7 crore • Day 10- ₹6.65 crore • Day 11- ₹0.04 crore (ongoing) Tere Ishq Mein Total Collection- ₹99.79 crore.

Tere Ishq Mein' box office 'occupancy' At one time during its run, the movie's average occupancy in India was roughly 33.81%. In both mass-market regions like Delhi/UP, Rajasthan, and Bihar, as well as urban places like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad, the movie continued to do well. • Opening Day (Friday): Evening screenings saw over 55% occupancy. • Opening Weekend (Sunday): The overall occupancy for the Hindi version was around 32.82%. • Morning shows: 14.32% • Afternoon shows: 38.60% • Evening shows: 45.63% (the highest reported) • Night shows: 32.74% First Wednesday: The overall Hindi occupancy dropped to approximately 12.84%.