Home / Entertainment / Tere Ishq Mein box office collections day 10: Film inches closer to 100 cr

Tere Ishq Mein box office collections day 10: Film inches closer to 100 cr

Tere Ishq Mein, starring Kriti Sanon and Dhanush, premiered on November 28. After a 10-day run, the movie has managed to bring its box office collections closer to the ₹100 crore

Tere Ishq Mein
Tere Ishq Mein:
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Tere Ishq Mein box office : Kriti Sanon and Dhanush-starrer Tere Ishq Mein, which released on 28 November, has faced stiff competition at the box office following the arrival of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar on 5 December. 
 
Despite the impact, the film added ₹6.65 crore over the past 10 days, taking its total collection to ₹99.79 crore. The romantic drama marks Dhanush’s third Bollywood outing after Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh.

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection update

The second week of the Anand L. Rai-directed film Tere Ishq Mein experienced a drop in sales. The film earned Rs. 3.75 crore on Friday, the eighth day. It saw an increase in box office over the weekend, collecting Rs 5.7 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday. As a result, the total is now Rs. 99.85 crore. 
 
Tere Ishq Mein is within a few lakhs away from becoming Dhanush's first film to make 100 crores. The action movie Raayan previously earned about Rs 95 crores net across all languages. 

Tere Ishq Mein box office collection day-wise

Day 1- ₹16 crore
Day 2- ₹17 crore
Day 3- ₹19 crore
Day 4- ₹8.75 crore
Day 5- ₹10.25 crore
Day 6- ₹6.85 crore
Day 7- ₹5.8 crore
Day 8- ₹3.75 crore
Day 9- ₹5.7 crore
Day 10- ₹6.65 crore
Day 11- ₹0.04 crore (ongoing)
 
Tere Ishq Mein Total Collection- ₹99.79 crore. 

Tere Ishq Mein’ box office 'occupancy'

At one time during its run, the movie's average occupancy in India was roughly 33.81%. In both mass-market regions like Delhi/UP, Rajasthan, and Bihar, as well as urban places like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Hyderabad, the movie continued to do well.
 
Opening Day (Friday): Evening screenings saw over 55% occupancy. 
Opening Weekend (Sunday): The overall occupancy for the Hindi version was around 32.82%. 
Morning shows: 14.32%
Afternoon shows: 38.60%
Evening shows: 45.63% (the highest reported)
Night shows: 32.74%
First Wednesday: The overall Hindi occupancy dropped to approximately 12.84%. 

Dhurandhar vs Tere Ishq Mein 

Anand L. Rai's film Tere Ishq Mein opened with ₹16 crore and made an additional ₹19 crore on its third day of release. However, the movie Dhurandhar's profits began to drop as soon as it was released. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bigg Boss 19 runner up Farrhana Bhatt calls winner Gaurav 'undeserving'

When & where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Kaantha OTT release? Know more

Global box-office 2025: List of top 10 biggest worldwide grossers this year

Bigg Boss Season 19: From Rahul Roy to Gaurav Khanna, Full of List Winners

Bigg Boss 19 Finale voting results: Who will get highest votes & win BB19?

Topics :Indian film industryBollywood box officeBollywood

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story