Jawan Box Office Collection Day 13: SRK movie to cross 500 cr net in India

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is not showing any signs of stopping. The movie has shattered several records and created new milestones at the box office. The historical run of Jawan continues even after 12 days of its release. The movie has earned around Rs 800 crore worldwide, and is still going strong.

After 12 days, the movie has earned around 500 crore at the box office. However, the movie witnessed a huge drop on day 12 Monday but managed to earn in double digits. The movie collected Rs 14 crore on Monday after collecting Rs 34 crore net (Hindi) on Sunday.

Jawan box office collection Day 13 Day 13 is also going to be a little tighter for Jawan, and the movie is expected to earn around Rs 13 crore on Tuesday. This will help Jawan to cross the Rs 500 crore mark (net) in India.

The movie broke several records when it was released on September 7 in theatres. The movie did a whopping collection of Rs 75 crore on its opening day and became the biggest opener in the history of Indian cinema.

Jawan on Monday marked its lowest day at the box office and collected only Rs 14 crore, and it recorded Rs 23.92 on September 18, 2023. However, the collection is going to be much lower on Day 13, Tuesday.

The movie also made a record of highest collection in a single day, earning around Rs 80 crore on Day 4.

About Jawan

The movie is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, 'Jawan' also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, and Deepika Padukone in a guest appearance. Jawan is a father-son movie, where SRK could be seen in a double role. The movie highlights several political issues through its main character.

The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie is a commercial entertainer and it was shot in Pune, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Rajasthan, Chennai, and Aurangabad.