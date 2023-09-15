Bhuvan Bam turns commentator for 'Takeshi's Castle' Indian reboot

Entertainer and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is all set to make a debut in a new role as a commentator in the Indian reboot of the famous Japanese game show 'Takeshi's Castle'. As indicated by the makers, Bhuvan Bam will add fun and laughter as he was the most-loved personality of Titu Mom from 'BB Ki vines.’

The series will be streamed on Prime Video , but its release date has not been disclosed. The show will likewise hold the craziness that individuals found in the first variant like fun factor and challenging games combined with humorous commentary. The eight-episode series will be soon accessible for viewing on Prime Video. The previous seasons were voiced by Jaaved Jaffrey.

Bhuvan Bam on Takeshi's Castle Bhuvan Bam said on Takeshi castle, “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game-show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment. I don’t think there is any one in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy."







"Being a part of this incredible game-show is a privilege and an honour. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I am happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will love this show as much as we did", he added further.

Takeshi's Castle new version with a twist

Bhuvan Bam's debut into the show denotes a transformation in the commentator lineup. He replaces the previous show Hindi dubbing voice artist, Jaaved Jaffrey. Bhuvan's new point of view and unique comic style are expected to add a fresh air to Takeshi's Castle.

For those familiar with Takeshi's Castle, the commitment of challenging games, fun set-ups and, of course, hilarious commentary is something to anticipate. More than 100 contestants will set out on a wild journey as they attempt to storm the castle, experiencing every kind of devils, guards and giant foam mushrooms along this route. A definitive award is an opportunity to win 1 million yen.

Expectation from new version As a performer, Bhuvan Bam is known for depicting unique yet appealing characters in his YouTube series. His fans have valued the creativity he brings to his roles. When Titu Mama appears in Takeshi's Castle, viewers can expect a delightful combination of Bhuvan's creative side and the game show's madness.

Bhuvan Bam is hopeful that the show will be embraced by the younger generation with the same enthusiasm as the previous one. Takeshi's Castle has a timeless value, and Bhuvan's contribution is probably going to present another wave of fans to this classic game show.

In the world of Indian entertainment, Bhuvan Bam's entry into Takeshi's Castle is a critical development. As fans enthusiastically anticipate the show's release, the commitment of giggling, entertainment, and a new viewpoint adds to the excitement. With Bhuvan Bam as Titu Mama, Takeshi's Castle is all set to experience a memorable reboot.