Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' crosses Rs 700 crore mark at global box office

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan has amassed over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Saturday.

Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house behind Jawan, shared in a post on microblogging site X that the film has grossed Rs 735 crore worldwide in nine days of its release.

Jab woh villain banta hai na toh uske saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta... and, the rest is history! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu, the post read.

Directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee, the pan-India film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, Jawan is a father-son story that addresses social and political issues through its hero, essayed by Shah Rukh.

Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra round out the cast.

A Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, "Jawan" is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.