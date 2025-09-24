Jolly LLB 3 box office day 5: Akshay Kumar, Arshad's movie crosses ₹65 cr

Jolly LLB 3 box office Collection Day 5: The legal comedy drama "Jolly LLB 3," starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, gained traction on Day 5 after its Friday, September 19, debut. On Monday, September 22, its collection fell to single digits following a respectable opening and dream run over the weekend. The downfall was temporary, though.

Even while it has been growing steadily, domestic box office collections are no longer rising as quickly as they did for its predecessor. In the first five days of its 2017 release, Jolly LLB 2, which starred Akshay and was directed by Subhash Kapoor, earned ₹66.79 crore in India.

Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Collection Day 5 On day five (Tuesday), Subhash Kapoor's Jolly LLB 3 earned roughly ₹6.50 crore net. Though it was still far less than the weekend highs of ₹20 crore on Saturday and ₹21 crore on Sunday, this was more than Monday's ₹5.50 crore. On Friday, the movie made its debut with ₹12.5 crore. Overtaking Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, which brought in roughly ₹66.63 crore in India, is its next domestic objective. The film made ₹5.5 crore on Monday, after a 73% drop. Reports state that the film's overall Hindi occupancy on Tuesday was 21.12%. In terms of total net domestic earnings, Jolly LLB 3 has already surpassed several 2025 Bollywood films, including Param Sundari (₹54.73 crore) and Metro… In Dino (₹56.30 lakh).

Jolly LLB 3 cast and plot The movie is a sequel to the popular Jolly LLB (2013) and Jolly LLB 2 (2017) films starring Arshad and Akshay, respectively. In addition to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi reprising their legendary roles, the film, which was directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies, has returning cast members Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla. Even while it has been growing steadily, Indian box office collections are no longer rising as quickly as they did for its predecessor. According to the Indian Express, among other things, a petition submitted to the Bombay High Court requested that the song "Bhai Vakeel Hai" be taken out of the film and that its release be delayed since it was thought to be derogatory to the legal profession.