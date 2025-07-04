Kaalidhar Laapata to Good Wife, here are the top OTT releases for this week

A fresh lineup of OTT releases has landed just in time to spice up your weekend streaming plans. Whether you're in the mood for high-octane action, emotional dramas, comedies, or gripping courtroom battles, this week’s releases across platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and JioHotstar offer something for every kind of viewer.

Whether you're planning a quiet evening at home or a binge-watch with friends, this weekend’s new arrivals are sure to keep you hooked. Here’s a rundown of some of the most eagerly awaited titles now available to stream:

Top OTT releases to watch this weekend

Kaalidhar Laapata

Release Date: July 4, 2025

Platform: ZEE5 Abhishek Bachchan stars in this heartwarming comedy-drama as Kaalidhar, an elderly man who uncovers a shocking family plot to abandon him. Instead of waiting around, he escapes and embarks on a surprising adventure. Along the way, he meets a spirited 8-year-old orphan who transforms his journey—and his life. This story explores themes of loneliness, unexpected friendships, and rediscovering joy in the most unusual places. Thug Life Release Date: July 2, 2025 Platform: Netflix Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life is a gripping action drama centered on Sakhtivel (Kamal Haasan), a gangster who rescues and adopts a boy named Amaran. Years later, after surviving an assassination attempt, Sakhtivel begins to suspect betrayal. The film unpacks their strained father-son relationship against the backdrop of violent gang wars. With its intense narrative and powerful performances, this one's a treat for lovers of raw crime dramas.

Heads of State Release Date: July 2, 2025 Platform: Prime Video When a global threat looms, the President of the U.S. and the UK Prime Minister must put aside politics and join forces. With a star cast including Priyanka Chopra, John Cena, and Idris Elba, this action-comedy blends fast-paced diplomacy with sharp humor and explosive action. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, it’s a must-watch for fans of international thrillers with a comedic twist. Uppu Kappurambu Release Date: July 4, 2025 Platform: Amazon Prime Video Set in the fictional 1990s village of Chitti Jayapuram, Uppu Kappurambu is a satirical Telugu comedy that tackles a bizarre burial ground crisis. What starts as a local problem soon turns into a commentary on wider societal issues. Written and directed by Ani IV Sasi, the film combines slapstick humor, clever writing, and underlying social critique, delivering both laughter and reflection.

The Old Guard 2 Release Date: July 4, 2025 Platform: Netflix In the sequel to the hit original, The Old Guard 2 finds Andy (Charlize Theron) grappling with her newfound mortality while reuniting with her ancient warrior team to face a dangerous new enemy. With its signature blend of fantasy, action, and emotional storytelling, the sequel raises the stakes and expands the lore with exciting new characters and challenges. Good Wife Release Date: July 4, 2025 Platform: JioHotstar This Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife follows a woman (Priyamani) who returns to her legal career after her husband’s scandal turns their world upside down. Directed by Revathy, the series explores the pressures of professional reinvention, the fragility of family, and the resilience of women in the face of public disgrace.