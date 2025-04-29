Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / BTS member J-Hope teases reunion in 2025, says 'it's going to be massive'

BTS member J-Hope teases reunion in 2025, says 'it's going to be massive'

On The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1, BTS member J-Hope shared an exciting update about the group's reunion, hinting that the K-pop supergroup will regroup soon

J-Hope, a member of BTS

J-Hope, a member of BTS

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

J-Hope, a member of BTS, has released exciting news for AMRYS worldwide. The singer recently discussed BTS's future ambitions when appearing on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1. The K-pop group will "quickly get together" following the military discharge of RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in June 2025, according to J-Hope.
 
According to a new development, the group may embark on a world tour after getting back together in June 2025. On social media, a video of member J-Hope discussing the upcoming reunion and sharing his opinions has gone viral.

J-Hope on the BTS reunion

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1’s The Zane Lowe Show, BTS's J-Hope said with enthusiasm, as all the BTS members are set to reunite in June 2025. 
 
 
He stated, "I think that over time, we each refined our unique identities as each of us works on their own music, come out with their solo projects and do their own thing. The funny thing for me is when our identities, which have taken shape in various ways, come together as BTS," (in translation).
 
He further added, "I'm curious to see how it'll look like. So I look forward to June. when our members will have completed their service. We will quickly get together and talk about what BTS can do in the future. I think it's going to be a massive energy." 

Also Read

Manasi Ghosh

Indian Idol 15 winner: Who is Manasi Ghosh & how much prize money she won?

American Rapper Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott to debut in India with 'Circus Maximus World Tour'

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran concert: Chennai traffic police issues advisory on diversions

CAS concert Bengaluru canceled

CAS Bengaluru concert canceled: How to get your refund? Details inside

Coldplay music concert

Chris Martin 'apologies for colonialism' at Coldplay concert in Mumbai

More about the BTS reunion's previous statement

In a previous statement, BTS's agency BIGHIT asked ARMYs worldwide to refrain from giving gifts to K-pop artists while they are serving. The statement says, “The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them, and they could be easily lost. Therefore, we kindly ask that fans refrain from sending anything by mail". 
 
It further added, “We ask for your continued love and support for the BTS members until they complete their service and return. Our company will also strive to provide every support they need during this time".

All about the BTS reunion

There were constant rumours that the globally popular group may make a stronger comeback around 2025, following their hiatus in 2022. Now that their time in the military service is coming to a close, the reunion will be amazing, and they may go on a world tour next year.
 
For those who are unaware, all physically fit men in South Korea between the ages of 18 and 28 must serve in the military for approximately two years. As a result, in June 2022, BTS declared its break. The military enlistment of RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will end later this year, but Jin and J-Hope have already been released.
 

 

More From This Section

‘Family Man 3' actor Rohit Basfore found dead

'Family Man 3' actor Rohit Basfore found dead, family alleges murder

Bajrangi Bhaijaan completes 9 years

Vijayendra Prasad says positive response from actor for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2

Border 2 shooting in Dehradun

Sunny Deol begins shoot for much-awaited Border 2 after Jaat's success

Kesari 2 plagiarism row shares poet, Yahya Bootwala

Kesari 2 plagiarism row 'amicably resolved', shares poet Yahya Bootwala

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh

Kesari 2 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar's film sees huge growth

Topics : Music fans music streaming South Korea Entertainment News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOHPBOSE 12th ResultQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon