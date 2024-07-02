Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6; Prabhas movie rules at BO

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Kalki is ruling at the box office. The dystopian sci-fi movie seems unstoppable and strongly moving to cross the Rs 600 crore mark across the world. It has minted Rs 570 worldwide and Rs 343 crore net in India so far. Kalki 2898 AD has been breaking records from the first day at the box office, i.e., June 27.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika, the cast of Kalki also includes some big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Saswata Chatterjee and many other actors in pivotal roles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 6

The collection of Kalki 2898 AD observed a significant drop of 61.28 per cent to Rs 34.15 crore on Monday, which is the lowest single-day collection of the movie; this number could further go down on Tuesday, i.e., Day 6 of the movie.

The movie started strong at the box office raking Rs 95.3 crore at the box office on the opening day, the highest single-day collection. It then drops to Rs 59.3 crore on the second day. It recovered a bit on the first Saturday and collected Rs 66.2 crore.

Back home, the film saw a major dip in its box office collections on Monday.



Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 95.3 Cr

Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 59.3 Cr

Day 3 [1st Saturday] ₹ 66.2 Cr

Day 4 [1st Sunday] ₹ 88.2 Cr

Day 5 [1st Monday] ₹ 34.15 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday] ₹ 10.04 Cr

Total ₹ 353.19 Cr

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is an Indian Telugu language epic science fiction movie directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The movie is inspired by Hindu scriptures which is the first instalment in a planned Kalki Cinematic Universe. The movie is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD, and its cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.