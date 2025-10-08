Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Entertainment / Kantara 2 races past ₹400 crore in six days, now eyeing ₹500 cr milestone

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 action film has now crossed ₹400 crore globally, eclipsing the lifetime collection of the first Kantara film in the process. Kantara 2 was released on Oct 2, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Kantara: Chapter 1 on box office: Kantara Chapter 1, directed by Rishab Shetty, keeps smashing records in theatres every day, setting new records. The first Kantara film's lifetime earnings have been surpassed by the Kannada period action movie, which has now earned over ₹400 crore globally.
 
Following a 50% decline in ticket sales on Monday, the Rishab Shetty-film gained pace on Tuesday with a special offer. After a huge release on October 2 in honour of Dussehra, the Sandalwood film, which has a duration of 2 hours and 29 minutes, is still doing well at the box office.

Kantara 2 day-wise box office collection day 6 

Day 1: Rs 61.85 crore
Day 2: Rs 45.4 crore
Day 3: Rs 55 crore
Day 4: Rs 63 crore
Day 5: Rs 31.5 crore
Day 6: Rs 33.5 crore
 
Total Indian box office: Rs 290.25 crore.
 
The second-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time, Kantara: Chapter 1, has made over ₹414 crore ($50 million) globally as of October 8, 2025. The film is poised to reach ₹500 crore global collections target soon.
 
Six days after its October 2, 2025, release, this incredible milestone was reached. The total amount collected at the overseas box office is $7 million, or approximately ₹64.5 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office 'occupancy'

With fluctuating occupancy rates across languages and locations, Kantara: A Chapter 1 showed impressive box office performance as of its first Tuesday (Day 6, October 8, 2025). An overview of the reported occupancy numbers is provided below:
 
Kannada Occupancy: 78.90%.
Mysuru: 93% 
Bengaluru: 82% 
Hyderabad: 25%.
Hindi Occupancy: 33%
 
Other Languages (as of day 5)
 
Telugu: 36.52%.
Malayalam: 40.01%
Tamil: 43.13%.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The film centres on the beginnings of the legendary tradition and ancestral war portrayed in the previous film, starring Rishab Shetty as a Naga Sadhu with superhuman abilities. It focuses on the Bhuta Kola ritual's ancient origins and is set during the Kadambas of Banavasi's rule. 
 
Along with exploring local folklore, spirituality, and action in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, it also dives into the mythological lore surrounding heavenly land guardianship. Under the Hombale Films label, it was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda. 
 
It comes in conventional, IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and EPIQ formats. Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Rukmini Vasanth play important parts in the key cast.
 

 

 

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

