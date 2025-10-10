Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 8: Rishab Shetty's film crosses 500 cr

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 8: Rishab Shetty's film crosses 500 cr

Kantara Chapter 1 by Rishab Shetty has had a successful first week in theatres. The historical action drama continues to do well at the box office, having already made over ₹500 crore club

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kantara: Chapter 1 box on office: Kantara: Chapter 1 has enjoyed a blockbuster first week at the box office, setting multiple new records in Kannada cinema history. The period action drama continues its remarkable run both in India and overseas, with collections now surpassing ₹500 crore worldwide. 
 
In just its first week of release, the film raked in over ₹509 crore, briefly becoming the highest-grossing movie globally during that period. Audiences and critics alike have praised its powerful storytelling, stellar performances, and rich cultural depth.
 
Encouraged by the film’s phenomenal success, the makers have officially announced Kantara: Chapter 2, marking the third instalment in the expanding Kantara universe.
 

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office collection day 8

Check here Kantara Chapter 1 Movie Collection Day-Wise 
Day 1 (Thursday, October 2): ₹61.85 crore
Day 2 (Friday, October 3): ₹45.4 crore

Also Read

Lokah chapter 1 'chandra' box office collection

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah: Chapter 1 emerges as an 'All-time blockbuster'

Kantara 2 box office collection

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 7- Collection dips after ₹300 crore mark

Kantara 2 box office collection

Kantara 2 races past ₹400 crore in six days, now eyeing ₹500 cr milestone

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1

Kantara 2 box office day 5: Rishab Shetty film poised to enter 400 cr club

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 opens at ₹60 cr, beats Saiyaara, Chhaava

Day 3 (Saturday, October 4): ₹55 crore
Day 4 (Sunday, October 5): ₹63 crore
Day 5 (Monday, October 6): ₹31.5 crore
Day 6 (Tuesday, October 7): ₹34.25 crore
Day 7 (Wednesday, October 8): ₹25.25 crore
Day 8 (Thursday, October 9): ₹20.50 crore 
 
Total Indian box collection: ₹334.94 crore.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

Kantara Chapter 1 has been running successfully in several languages. In India, the Hindi version as well as the original Kannada film have made over ₹100 crore net.  
With over ₹60 crore in net collections to date, the Telugu version has also done well, and the Malayalam and Tamil dubs have each made over ₹20 crore. 
 
During the first eight days, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 made ₹335 crore net (₹402 crore gross) in India. With an opening of ₹62 crore, the movie got off to a great start and has continued to rise throughout the week. 
 
Only after day six did the movie's earnings start to decline, dropping by more than 20 per cent on the two days that followed. Nevertheless, on its eighth day, Kantara Chapter 1 earned ₹20.50 crore net - a very encouraging amount.
 
The movie has made nearly $8 million worldwide, including $5 million in North America. As a result, Kantara Chapter 1 was able to amass over ₹475 crore gross globally in a single week. The Kannada film was the world's highest-grossing film for the last week. 
 
During that week, the Kannada film was reportedly the highest-grossing film globally, with a haul of about $53 million - surpassing One Battle After Another (a little over $40 million) and Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl ($50 million) in that week.
 

More From This Section

Vegetarian bodybuilder and actor, Varinder Singh Ghuman dies at 42

Varinder Singh Ghuman, India's vegetarian bodybuilding icon, dies at 42

OTT releases of the week on Oct 10, 2025

New OTT releases this week: New movies and web series to binge watch

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35

Punjabi singer-actor Rajvir Jawanda dies at 35 after 11-day battle for life

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release

The Conjuring Last Rites OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

War 2

From War 2 to Search: Complete list of upcoming OTT releases this week

Topics : Indian Box Office Indian film industry film review

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon