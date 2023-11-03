Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2

The second episode of Koffee With Karan season 8 was dropped on Disney+ Hotstar. The guests on the second episode were Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are rarely seen in the limelight lately. The episode premiered on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 12 am.

The episode revealed a lot about the sibling duo. Although the duo looks macho, they are softies at heart.

The internet went crazy buzzing with praises for them.

Sunny Deol being hurt by Gadar 2’s Clash With OMG 2

During the show, Karan Johar asked about the clash of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and OMG 2, Sunny replied that he had an idea that the movie would do well, but no idea how well. He started the promotions for films nearly two months ago, and he started feeling the buzz from the people. He was overwhelmed with the response despite the clash with OMG 2 and how everything looked unreal to him.

Sunny Deol's teddy bear collection

There is a cute person inside the rough and tough Sunny Deol. Sunny's son Karan revealed in a special video that his father, Sunny, has a huge collection of teddy bears. He picks up teddy bears which are unique and cute, he even used to keep a pocket-sized teddy bear with him sometimes. When Karan asked about the affection with teddy bears he said it is comforting to cuddle with them. Isn't that so lovely?

Bobby Deol's return

During the show, they also talked about the return of Bobby Deol at the box office and how he has become an internet sensation off-late, and Karan Johar highlighted his group of admirers also known as "Boobians."

Dharmendra's message for their sons

During the 8th episode of Koffee with Karan, Dharmendra shared touching words about his sons. He told how children behave differently in front of their fathers, he was seen praising Sunny for his maturity and Bobby for being a cherished one. He ended by expressing his pride for his sons.

Deol brother’s take on nepotism

While answering to KJo's question about nepotism, Sunny said, wherever we are it is because of our talent. While Bobby said, ‘We didn’t choose our parents, we were blessed to be born to them’. He took his own example and said that being starkid doesn't guarantee success.

Rocky rapid fire round with Deol brothers

The key highlight of the show was the rapid-fire round from where the show gets most of its masala. In the show, Sunny Deol was asked about one thing he likes and one thing he dislikes about his fellow peers. For SRK, Sunny said, he likes his work, but he made actors a commodity. For Akshay, he likes his punctuality, but he doesn't like how he does so many movies every year. For Salman, the actor said he liked his big heart but disliked how he tried to make everyone's body better.