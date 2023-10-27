Koffee with Karan Season 8, Episode 1: Couple share their wedding stories

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined the first episode of Koffee with Karan, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26, 2023.

The popular B-town couple appeared on the talk show for the first time as a married couple on Thursday, midnight. Fans were expecting a great chemistry from the couple, however, the episodes lack the surge of emotions.

The couple also shared their wedding video for the first time after many years of their marriage. They didn’t shy away from revealing so much about their wedding life, and on top of it, Karan Johar also shared his life and love (and mental health).

Ranveer's first meeting with Deepika's parents

Ranveer Singh also shared interesting anecdotes about Deepika's parents. Ranveer proposed to Deepika in 2015 and asked Deepika in the most picturesque location. The actor bought a ring 'which was far from his reach at that time,' and even pitched some money from his family as well, and then left for a vacation with Deepika in the Maldives. During the boat ride when the two were together with a ‘sliver of sand surrounded by sea all around’ in that beautiful moment, Ranveer proposed to her.

Deepika was overwhelmed with emotions, and she was not expecting this and said ‘yes.’

The challenge was to break the news to Deepika's family. The couple went straight to Bangalore from Maldives to meet Deepika's parents. However, the moment did not go as expected, as Deepika revealed the engagement news when the family was with close friends. Deepika's mother was not pleased with the happening but over time, Ranveer's constant effort gained her trust.

Deepika shares her wedding video for the first time

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. The couple finally revealed the video of their wedding for the first time on the show, which was a heart-warming and beautiful moment.

Karan was overwhelmed with emotions and he couldn’t help getting emotional on the show. He opened up about his life and about how he longs for a partner as well. Karan also revealed that he feels a vacuum in his life even though he lives with his mother and his kids around.

Karan and Deepika share their mental breakdown

Deepika also opened up about the issue of mental health and how she met Ranveer as a caregiver. She also shared that she has been on medication since 2014.

Recently, during the NMACC (The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) launch, Karan also opened up about his mental breakdown. He suffered a blackout and Varun noticed something unusual and took Karan to an empty room away from the limelight. The filmmaker also revealed that he even consulted with a specialist and is on medication and revealed how much it has helped.