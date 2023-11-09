Koffee With Karan Season 8: Sara Ali Khan makes Ananya blush and more

It was one more engaging episode on Koffee With Karan Season 8 as Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday showed up on the 'sofa'. The show streamed on Disney+Hotstar at 12 PM on Wednesday and was essentially about the love lives of the two Bollywood divas.

While Sara sort of discussed how the separation with Kartik Aaryan was difficult, Ananya was teased a great deal about her relationship with 'the night manager’ also known as Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sara and Ananya on Koffee with Karan 8: Insights

Sara and Ananya set the stage with their charming appearance on the Karan Johar-hosted show. But, it was all the possessiveness that Ananya displayed towards her hosted relationship with ARK.

The Gehraiyaan actor was blushing and apparently got defensive about her situation with the Aashiqui star. At one moment, when Ananya discussed grabbing Sara's gift hamper, the last option said 'I'll steal your hamper' and Ananya was completely shocked.

Koffee With Karan Season 8: Gossip

Sara and Aditya are cooperating in Anurag Basu's 'Metro… In Dino', and she teased Ananya about their romantic matching in the movie. The Dream Girl actor seemed blindly enamoured with the man in her life, to such an extent that even when she was trying hard to disguise her bond with ARK, it was practically similar to having her heart beating clearly in her grasp each time either Karan or Sara essentially took his name.

During the rapid fire round, when Karan inquired as to whether she has been dating Aditya Roy Kapur, she answered: "I am feeling very much like Ananya Coy Kapur'. This was before Sara said she doesn't have a 'night manager' in her life like Ananya has.