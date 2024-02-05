Home / Entertainment / Grammy Awards 2024: India Shines at Award night, check the full list here

Grammy Awards 2024: India Shines at Award night, check the full list here

Indian music shines at Grammy Awards on Monday morning. Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' won the 'Best Global Music Album' award at the Grammy Awards

Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' bagged the ‘Best Global Music Album’ award at the Grammy Awards
Sudeep Singh Rawat

Feb 05 2024 | 10:49 AM IST
Good news arrived for the Indian music Industry on early Monday morning as Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain's fusion band 'Shakti' bagged the ‘Best Global Music Album’ award at the Grammy Awards. Shakti band received the award for their latest album, ‘This Moment’.

The fusion band Shakti features vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, John McLaughlin, percussionist V Selvaganesh, Zakir Hussain, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan. The Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5 (IST).

The Grammy Awards can be watched live on live.Grammy.com, which was live-streamed on Paramount+.

Grammy Awards 2024: Check the full list below

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best progressive R&B album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER
Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
SZA – Kill Bill

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams
Fred again.
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét – WINNER
The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

Lana Del Rey – A&W
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Jon Batiste – Butterfly
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night from Barbie
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
SZA – Kill Bill
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – “-” (Subtract)
Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER

Best folk album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff – WINNER
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, non-classical

Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas – WINNER
Justin Tranter

Best pop duo/group performance

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma
SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
James Blake – Loading
Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before
Romy and Fred again.. – Strong
Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER

Best pop dance recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – One in a Million
Troye Sivan – Rush

Best dance/electronic music album

James Blake – Playing Robots into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022) – WINNER
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best traditional R&B performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER
SZA – Love Language

Best R&B album

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King – Special Occasion
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER
Coi Leray – Players

Best melodic rap performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake and 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER
SZA – Low

Best rap song

Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – Barbie World from Barbie: The Album
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake and 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER

Best rap album

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Brandy Clark – Buried
Luke Combs – Fast Car
Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best country song

Brandy Clark – Buried
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Morgan Wallen – Last Night
Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best comedy album

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Dave Chappelle – What’s in a Name? – WINNER

Best global music album

Susana Baca – Epifanías
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
Shakti – This Moment – WINNER

Best R&B song

Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love
Coco Jones – ICU
Victoria Monét – On My Mama
SZA – Snooze – WINNER

Best country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – WINNER

Best música urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – WINNER
Tainy – Data

Best African music performance

Asake and Olamide – Amapiano
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Ayra Starr – Rush
Tyla – Water – WINNER

Best musical theatre album

Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot – WINNER
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car
boygenius – The Record – WINNER
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best alternative music performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
boygenius – Cool About It
Lana Del Rey – A&W
Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER

Best rock album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best rock song

The Rolling Stones – Angry
Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
Foo Fighters – Rescued

Best metal performance

Disturbed – Bad Man
Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER
Slipknot – Hive Mind
Spiritbox – Jaded

Best rock performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER
Foo Fighters – Rescued
Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – High Note
Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win for best album

Grammy Awards 2024: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain win for best album

Grammy nomination award Entertainment

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

